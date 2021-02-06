Lucknow Lawyer Pouloumi Pavini Shukla Makes It To 'Forbes' List For Educating Orphans

Lawyer and author Poulomi Pavini Shukla has made it to the 'Forbes India 30 Under 30' list for her contribution in uplifting the lives of orphan children.

According to ANI, the Lucknow-based lawyer has been featured in the list for her significant work in educating the orphan children.

"I am happy and feel honoured to be listed in Forbes 'India 30 under 30, 2021 list. But more than that I want to highlight the plight of orphan children more by my recognition as they don't have a voice, I would also like to request more and more people to join this movement and strengthen the voice of orphan children," Shukla said.

Directing efforts to highlight the plight of orphans and to get them educated has been the driving force for her. She believes that education can improve the lives of such children and help them live a dignified life.

"There are around 2 crore orphan children in our country. And less than 1 lakh are living in orphanages. Looking at the condition I felt the urge to do something substantial to improve the situation. Thereafter, I filed a petition in the Supreme Court. I also met many lawmakers, chief ministers, ministers, and political leaders," the lawyer explained.

Speaking on if the state governments were paying attention to the needs of such children, she said that Uttarakhand had given five per cent reservation to orphan children followed by Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi has recognised them under the Right to Education whereas the Union Budget allocation for them has also doubled after her petition.

"I want these children to be brought under the census. Governments should ensure proper schemes, scholarships, and their recognition under Right to Education so that they can live a better life," she said.

Every year, Forbes prepares a list of talented people who have done distinguished work in their respective fields below the age of 30.

