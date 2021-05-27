These COVID Warriors In Karnataka Are Helping Communities By Disinfecting Public Places

As India faces the deadliest second wave of coronavirus pandemic, many have come forward to help individuals, families and communities. One such team is from Karnataka, who have taken it upon themselves to help the community of Davangere district.

The two youngsters, Soujanya and Rudreshhave, have been sanitising several public places in the city every morning. They fix a pump to their back in the morning, carry bags containing disinfectants, and set out disinfecting public areas.

The 20-year-old young woman, along with her 16-year-old friend, decided to spray disinfectants in the locality and help the public when the second wave hit the area, reported The New Indian Express.

The spray they use is a mixture of Dettol and sodium hypochlorite. So far, the duo has covered PJ Extension, MCC A and B blocks, Durgamma Temple, KTJ Nagar, KTJ Nagar police station, clock tower, Chamarajpet, MG Road, Ram, and Co circle, Vinobha Nagar, Church road and four houses of COVID patients.

Both follow all safety protocols while working, including wearing a triple mask, face shield, and gloves. Speaking to the media, Soujanya said that initially, people laughed at them, but then everyone started to praise them.

Rudresh is studying First PUC at Siddeshwara PU College, and Soujanya is a BSc final year student at Government First Grade College, Davangere. The Scouts & Guides she is a part of, helped her develop social service and leadership skills. The 20-year-old is a State awardee for the best Guide in the year 2016, the media reported.

She purchased a pump for Rs 2,800 and spends nearly Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 every week for the mixture. Her parents, Shadakshari Ajjampurshetru and Shilpa, have helped her provide services to the people.

"My mom and dad gave me information about the pros and cons of taking up the social work of sanitation and left the decision to me. My only reply was if I am to get infected, that it might happen, even if I stay at home. At least by working, I will have the satisfaction of serving humanity,' the media quoted her a saying.

