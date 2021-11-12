Setting An Example! Telangana Collector Chooses Government Hospital For His Wife's Delivery

A small move can make a big difference in the world. An example of this was witnessed in Telangana. Anudeep Durishetty, the collector of the state's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, went to a nearby government hospital for his wife delivery on Wednesday, October 12. It was situated in a town called Bhadrachalam, which is located on the Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh border.

His wife, Madhavi, underwent C-section surgery. She gave birth to a baby boy under the supervision of senior gynaecologists Surapaneni Srikanti and Bhargavi. A senior doctor said, "Both the mother and the child are healthy. Neonatologist Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy examined the infant and gave the necessary medication."

State Infrastructure With Great Facilities

Speaking to The Times of India, Durishetty stated that the Government Area Hospital in this town had all the necessary facilities. A UPSC topper from 2017, this gesture has earned a lot of praise online. Telangana's Minister of Finance and Health, T Harish Rao, lauded the couple for this. "It gives us immense pleasure to see how under the able leadership of CM KCR Garu, state medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice for people," he said.





Bhadradri Kothagudem collector Anudeep's wife delivered a baby boy at the Government Area Hospital, Bhadrachalam. భద్రాచలం ఏరియా ఆసుపత్రి లో మంగళవారం అర్థరాత్రి 1:19 కి జిల్లా కలెక్టర్ అనుదీప్ భార్య మాధవి పండంటి మగ శిశువు కి జన్మనిచ్చింది. #GovernmentHospital #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TatkFJRZbl — Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) November 10, 2021

Setting Example For Others To Follow

The hospital's deputy superintendent M Ramakrishna praised the couple as well. "The IAS officer could have taken his wife to any big hospital. But he wanted to prove that our hospital is no inferior to any corporate hospital. In fact, even before getting admitted to the hospital, Madhavi had been regularly visiting our hospital for periodical check-ups and consultation with the doctors," he said as reported by Hindustan Times.

Earlier last month, Khammam's additional collector, Snehalatha Mogili, delivered a baby girl in a government hospital. Her husband, an IPS officer named Dr P Subharish, stated that it was a conscious decision to opt for this instead of going to a private hospital.

