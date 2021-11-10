From Doctor To Becoming IPS Officer, Dr Darpana Ahluwalia Is A Master Of All​

Becoming a doctor in India is a dream shared by many youngsters and is also one of the most respected professions. However, some have given up their medical career to take the civil service examinations and doubled their duties to serve the public, the administration, and the government.

One such individual is Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, who is a doctor by profession. A resident of Punjab, Ahluwalia is the topper of the 73rd batch of the Indian Police Services. She cleared the test in her second attempt.

However, she goes beyond the call of duty to serve the women of the country. The 27-year-old officer started a Non-Profit Organisation to spread awareness about breast cancer.

She started the NGO right after completing her MBBS in 2017 from Government Medical College, Patiala. At the time, she organised several breast cancer screening camps through the NGO Pink Link Campaign, The New Indian Express reported.

"It is not a change of path, but an extension of what I have been doing in the past. With this new role, I will be more approachable to people, particularly women, as people look to the police as the first resort in any crisis or emergency," Ahluwalia told the media.

Ahluwalia says her grandfather Narinder Singh, who served in the Punjab Police, was her inspiration. Through him, she had gotten exposure to the duties of a police officer.

Besides, during her training days, she interacted with various trafficking survivors. Their stories of survival gave her an understanding of the importance of the police service.

The officer was also honoured with the Martyr KS Vyas Trophy for Internal Security and Public Order and Fieldcraft and Tactics.

