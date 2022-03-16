Here's How A Life-Size Statue Of This Tamil Nadu Youth Made The Family Happy 2 Yrs After His Death

A Tamil Nadu youth S Pandidurai passed away in an accident on June 28, 2020. Two years later, Pandidurai is back home at Vinoba Nagar in Oddamchatram town of Dindigul district, as a life-size silicon statue to attend the ear-piercing ceremony of his niece and nephew. The family recalls the function as one that was on top of his bucket list.

Pandidurai's mother, S Pasumkizhi (42), said that he wished to celebrate the function lavishly, given he was very affectionate towards his niece Tharika Shri and nephew Monesh Kumaran.

Pasumkizhi said, "Seeing him there, in that function, amidst all of us, seeing his dreams of fulfilling his duty as the 'Muraimaman' (uncle) sure brought us tears of joy," quoted Republic World.

Statue Made In 13 Months

The family was planning for the same event of the children to take place in 2020, but a mere three months before the function, on June 28, 2020, the family lost their son, S Pandidurai, and his dreams were left unaccomplished.

His mother said that their family wanted Pandidurai's presence during the children's ear-piercing event, so they got in touch with a person from Karnataka who had done a life-size statue of his wife. The Karnatak man arranged to do the same for Pandidurai.

His mother said, "Though it took 13 months to get his statue made and brought back, due to lockdown and covid restrictions, my son, although his statue, is finally home. We're happy and feel he too would have been happy," quoted the publication.

Pandidurai's Statue

Pandidurai's life-size silicon statue roughly weighed around 50 kg and was brought home from Karnataka in his own car, accompanied by his siblings and family. The statue of the youth, sporting a veshti and shirt, was brought to the venue in a chariot. The ceremony was conducted by making the children sit on the statue's lap.

Pandidurai's mother emotionally recalled that her son was always seen watching television in the house's living room. Pandidurai's statue has been placed in the hall where the family members always converse and spend time with him.

