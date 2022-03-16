All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres How A Life-Size Statue Of This Tamil Nadu Youth Made The Family Happy 2 Yrs After His Death

Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's How A Life-Size Statue Of This Tamil Nadu Youth Made The Family Happy 2 Yrs After His Death

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

31,  16 March 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

S Pandidurai's mother said their family wanted his presence during the children's ear-piercing event, so they managed to get in touch with a person from Karnataka who had done a life-size statue of his wife.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Tamil Nadu youth S Pandidurai passed away in an accident on June 28, 2020. Two years later, Pandidurai is back home at Vinoba Nagar in Oddamchatram town of Dindigul district, as a life-size silicon statue to attend the ear-piercing ceremony of his niece and nephew. The family recalls the function as one that was on top of his bucket list.

Pandidurai's mother, S Pasumkizhi (42), said that he wished to celebrate the function lavishly, given he was very affectionate towards his niece Tharika Shri and nephew Monesh Kumaran.

Pasumkizhi said, "Seeing him there, in that function, amidst all of us, seeing his dreams of fulfilling his duty as the 'Muraimaman' (uncle) sure brought us tears of joy," quoted Republic World.

Statue Made In 13 Months

The family was planning for the same event of the children to take place in 2020, but a mere three months before the function, on June 28, 2020, the family lost their son, S Pandidurai, and his dreams were left unaccomplished.

His mother said that their family wanted Pandidurai's presence during the children's ear-piercing event, so they got in touch with a person from Karnataka who had done a life-size statue of his wife. The Karnatak man arranged to do the same for Pandidurai.

His mother said, "Though it took 13 months to get his statue made and brought back, due to lockdown and covid restrictions, my son, although his statue, is finally home. We're happy and feel he too would have been happy," quoted the publication.

Pandidurai's Statue

Pandidurai's life-size silicon statue roughly weighed around 50 kg and was brought home from Karnataka in his own car, accompanied by his siblings and family. The statue of the youth, sporting a veshti and shirt, was brought to the venue in a chariot. The ceremony was conducted by making the children sit on the statue's lap.

Pandidurai's mother emotionally recalled that her son was always seen watching television in the house's living room. Pandidurai's statue has been placed in the hall where the family members always converse and spend time with him.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Hostel Warden Of Govt-Aided School Arrested For Allegedly Raping Boys

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Life-Size Silicon Statue 
Life-Size Statue 
Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X