Tamil Nadu: Hostel Warden Of Govt-Aided School Arrested For Allegedly Raping Boys

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu: Hostel Warden Of Govt-Aided School Arrested For Allegedly Raping Boys

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

15 March 2022 11:43 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Police said eight students, who are staying in the hostel called Childline and lodged a complaint that the hostel warden has been sexually assaulting them.

A hostel warden of a government-aided higher secondary school near the temple town was arrested on March 13 on alleged charges of sexually assaulting boys. The entire incident unfolded after seven boys aged between 14-16 years of age, who lived at the hostel, claimed that the warden had sexually assaulted and raped them for over three months, reported The Times Of India.

Sagairaj, the owner of the hostel, was also arrested for failing to report the abuse to the police. According to a Childline officer, the warden, A Duraipandian, is from the Thoothukudi district and has worked at the home for over two years.

Case Filed Against Warden

After eight boys dialed 1098 to report the sexual assault, a team of officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPO), and police department visited the home and conducted an investigation. The children had complained to police that the warden had sexually assaulted and misbehaved with them. Chetpet police filed the case under Sections 7, 8, 19 (1), and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and Section 506 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act based on a complaint lodged by the Childline (1) IPC.

According to P Chitra Priya, Legal Protection Officer at the DCPO in Tiruvannamalai, the children have been relocated to a reception home.

Similar Case Filed

Similarly, a recent case has been registered against a government school teacher in Manapatti who has been charged for sexually harassing female students. According to the New Indian Express, he inappropriately touched the female students and sexually assaulted them.

Also Read: 'Bite The Bullet': Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Take A Stand On Marital Rape

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
