Tamil Nadu: Hostel Warden Of Govt-Aided School Arrested For Allegedly Raping Boys

A hostel warden of a government-aided higher secondary school near the temple town was arrested on March 13 on alleged charges of sexually assaulting boys. The entire incident unfolded after seven boys aged between 14-16 years of age, who lived at the hostel, claimed that the warden had sexually assaulted and raped them for over three months, reported The Times Of India.

Sagairaj, the owner of the hostel, was also arrested for failing to report the abuse to the police. According to a Childline officer, the warden, A Duraipandian, is from the Thoothukudi district and has worked at the home for over two years.

Case Filed Against Warden

After eight boys dialed 1098 to report the sexual assault, a team of officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPO), and police department visited the home and conducted an investigation. The children had complained to police that the warden had sexually assaulted and misbehaved with them. Chetpet police filed the case under Sections 7, 8, 19 (1), and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and Section 506 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act based on a complaint lodged by the Childline (1) IPC.

According to P Chitra Priya, Legal Protection Officer at the DCPO in Tiruvannamalai, the children have been relocated to a reception home.

Similar Case Filed

Similarly, a recent case has been registered against a government school teacher in Manapatti who has been charged for sexually harassing female students. According to the New Indian Express, he inappropriately touched the female students and sexually assaulted them.

