All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bite The Bullet: Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Take A Stand On Marital Rape

Image Credits: News18, India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Bite The Bullet': Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Take A Stand On Marital Rape

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  22 Feb 2022 11:05 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-22T18:26:28+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The High Court of Delhi declined to give the Centre any more time to clear its stand on marital rape. However, the Court reserved its judgement on several pleas demanding criminalising of the same.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi High Court reserved its judgement on several pleas regarding criminalising marital rape. However, the Bench asked the Centre to 'bite the bullet' and finally take a firm stand on the issue. The Centre had submitted that it would only take a stand after consulting other union territories and other stakeholders. The court reserved its judgment, thereby rejecting the Centre's request to defer until all stakeholders' comments and feedback are received and ordered.

'Far-Reaching Socio-Legal Complications'

The matter has now been listed on March 2, and the lawyers from the representing parties have been directed to file their written submissions in the meantime. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the government's stance on the issue and said that any stand had 'far-reaching socio-legal complications' in the country. Moreover, he further added that a meaningful consultative process with various stakeholders, including the state government, was needed, NDTV reported.

What Is The Contentious Exception?

Previously, the High Court had granted two weeks to the Centre to clear its stance on the batch of several petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. After Solicitor General Mehta said that the Centre was awaiting a response, the Bench said, "You have to take a stance, either this way or that way". Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar were hearing the petitions filed by two non-governmental organizations, RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women's Association and two other individuals who had challenged the constitutional validity of the second exception in Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The mentioned section exempts sexual intercourse by a man with his wife from the offence of rape, only if the wife is above the age of 15 years.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates; Putin Orders Troops In Separatist Regions In Eastern Ukraine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Marital Rape 
Delhi HC 
Centre 
Solicitor general 
bite the bullet 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X