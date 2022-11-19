All section
Caste discrimination
Committed To Bring Reforms: In A First, Tamil Nadu DGP Dines With Prisoners, Sets Example For Officials

Image Credits: Wikipedia and Twitter 

Uplifting
Tamil Nadu,  19 Nov 2022 7:58 AM GMT

Amaraesh Pujari had recently taken the post as the DGP for Prisons and Correctional Services and wanted to familiarise himself with the conditions and functioning of the prisons. He sat down to dine with the prisoners and personally listened to their grievances.

The Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai was established in the city by replacing the 160-year-old Central prison built during the British Raj period. With a history of over a century, the Puzhal Central Prison got to witness an event that would set an example for the many correctional officers who would come in the future.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari, during his recent visit to the Puzhal Central Prison, sat down with the prisoners to chat over a meal. It was an unexpected act from a higher official and left behind a lesson on what it truly means to serve as an officer at the correctional homes.

'Not Merely Cells For Incarceration'

Amaraesh Pujari had recently taken the post as the DGP for Prisons and Correctional Services and wanted to familiarise himself with the conditions and functioning of the prisons. As a part of this, he visited the Puzhal Central Prison on November 17 and sat down to understand the inmates' grievances.

Praising the efforts Pujari had undertaken since his posting, a senior state prison official said, "the DGP listened to the grievances of prisoners, he discussed with us measures aimed at the welfare of jail inmates, the staff and steps needed to be taken for further modernisation of prisons."

The officials also stated that this was the first time in the history of the central prison that a head of the department sat down to have food with the convicts during their visit. Speaking about this, Pujari stated that he is committed to bringing necessary reforms into the prison system. He believes that prisons act as correctional homes instead of merely cells for the incarceration of criminals, and every inmate in there deserves a second chance to correct themselves. Interacting with the prisoners, he built an effective channel through which they could convey their grievances and concerns.

A report by NDTV read that he ensured the inmates received the services appropriately. Conducting inspections around the kitchen, hospital, and the places where the prisoners worked, Pujari stated that he would be visiting the prisons across the state to understand the facilities better. The moves adopted by him are making a mark and are now widely being praised and lauded by everyone, including officials and netizens.

