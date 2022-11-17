Education Beyond Confines! Delhi HC Directs Authorities To Facilitate Course Completion Of Jail Inmates

Prison education was once viewed as a key aspect behind the idea of reforming behaviours and providing second chances at life for inmates. Most such mandatory training programs were often managed or regulated by the prison system, but several reports suggest how the system largely remained neglected in the country.

A recent observation by the Delhi High Court looks into extending options in prison that would enable inmates to complete their education and even opt for training sessions. The order came in light of a plea moved by Karan, a convict in a murder case, who sought suspension of his sentence in order to undergo the mandatory practical training sessions with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) as per his academic requirements.

Training Programme For Inmates

Karan had sought a suspension of his sentence on the grounds that he had to complete mandatory practical training with an NGO for his Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Responding to this request, the court directed the Director General (DG) prison to ensure that a practical training program is facilitated within the prison for inmates studying the social work program from IGNOU.

The bench comprising Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal asked the DG to ensure that the program is devised appropriately so as to fulfil the course requirements of fieldwork within the jail premises itself.

According to a report by The Hindu, these measures have been ordered to be put in place as "expeditiously as possible so that the students who are pursuing Bachelor of Social Work through IGNOU" can complete their courses while serving their sentence.

Redefining Confines Of A Prison Cell

In a previous hearing of the case, the Delhi government had noted that the inmate could do his fieldwork or practical training in the jail premises only through one of the NGOs associated with the jail. Following this observation, the High Court has approved necessary measures to be devised to facilitate the inmate's course completion.

In a status report regarding the same, the Superintendent of Tihar Jail conveyed that letters were being exchanged between the Director of School of Social Work, IGNOU, and the prison authorities to discuss and frame a programme suitable for students of the course to flexibly conduct the fieldwork within the jail complex.

The flexibility in the programme would facilitate broadening the scope of accommodating education and rehabilitation even within the confines of jail. The reports regarding the program and its progress will be submitted to the bench by the next hearing on November 28, 2022.



Also Read: Tihar Jail Inmates To Receive Educational Drill And Skill Training Sessions By Delhi Government