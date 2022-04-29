All section
Praiseworthy! TNSTC Crew Takes 69-Year-Old Man To Government Hospital, Lauded For Saving His Life

Image Credits: Wikimedia (Representational) 

Uplifting
Tamil Nadu,  29 April 2022 1:14 PM GMT

A passenger named Sahul Hameed complained of chest pain to his fellow passengers, which aggravated over time. Eventually, the TNSTC bus driver and conductor stepped in and took him to the nearby government hospital.

A Tamil Nadu State Transportation Corporation (TNSTC) bus driver and conductor duo, namely V Arumugasamy and K Esakki, respectively, earned praise recently for rescuing a passenger's life. A 69-year-old passenger experienced chest pain in the middle of the journey, during which the crew stepped in and took him to the nearest government hospital in a timely fashion.

On Wednesday, the incident took place as the bus was travelling between Tenkasi and Tirunelveli. The duo have garnered praise for their act as the older man will be forever thankful for their timely intervention.

Tertiary Care In Medical College Hospital

As reported by The New Indian Express, the passenger in question is a man named Sahul Hameed, who was travelling on the route mentioned above. Halfway through the journey, he started to have chest pains. Quoting a source, the news publication states that the incident happened near a village named Athiyoothu. The fellow passengers took it upon themselves to call 108 Ambulance.

However, Hameed's condition got worse as the minutes passed. "As the ambulance had to reach the spot from Tenkasi, located about 20 km away from Athiyoothu, the driver, V Arumugasamy, and conductor K Esakki alias Kuttisamy, with the consent of the passengers, drove to Alangulam Government Hospital, five km away from Athiyoothu," said the source.

The driver and conductor's spontaneous decision proved to be successful. They save Sahul Hameed's life by taking him to the nearby government hospital. After the initial examination, he was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. During this time, V Arugamasamy informed the patient's relatives about the situation after admitting him to the hospital.

"The documents that Hameed possessed with him indicated that he was a heart patient. The bus got delayed about 50 minutes due to this incident. The government hospital is located inside the town, not on the roadside. However, none of the passengers opposed our decision to admit Hameed to the government hospital," the driver said.

Also Read: Investment Banker Turned IAS: Abhishek Surana's Left A High-Paying Job For His Country


