Caste discrimination
Investment Banker Turned IAS: Abhishek Suranas Left A High-Paying Job For His Country

Image Credit: Hindustan Times, LinkedIn

Uplifting
Investment Banker Turned IAS: Abhishek Surana's Left A High-Paying Job For His Country

Rajasthan,  29 April 2022

Abhishek Surana graduated from IIT Delhi in electrical engineering a secured a job as an investment banker in Singapore. However, he always felt that something was amiss until he returned to the 'organized chaos' of India.

Several young Indians choose to stay abroad after securing a job there or completing their studies. However, a handful of people like Abhishek Surana return to serve their motherland. A native of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, Surana completed his electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, before he joined Barclays Investment Bank in Singapore.

He also worked for the same bank for a year in London. After that, he found a mobile-based start-up company and started working for it in Chile. However, despite being 'successful' in his twenties, he felt that something was missing in his life.

Secured 10th Rank In Fourth Attempt

Surana longed for the 'organized chaos' of India. Therefore, when he came back, he started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services, one of the most challenging exams in the country. Surana managed to secure the 10th rank in the Civil Services exam with appropriate planning and hard work on his fourth attempt. He was unsuccessful in the first two attempts and secured the 250th rank in his third attempt, which was not up to the mark to fulfil his IAS dream. Therefore, undeterred by the challenge, he sat for the exam for the fourth time and secured 10th place, ABPLive reported.

Choosing the Civil Services over a comfortable job was not a simple decision for Surana; however, he chose the uncomfortable path. Being the son of a Physics lecturer, Surana had a passion for the subject and chose the same for his mains examination. He firmly believes that if people settle down early in life, they do injustice to their talent and the vast pool of opportunities.

Also Read: India's Internet Crackdown: Most Internet Shutdowns For Fourth Year In A Row

X
X