Friendship Beyond Borders! Tale Of Indian CEO's Bond With Pakistani Friend At Harvard Is Winning Hearts

A user on LinkedIn by the name of Sneha Biswas shared a heartwarming tale of true friendship and how it transcends the borders of two nations. While growing up in India, all she knew about Pakistan spun around the reports of rivalry with them.

Tale Of Friendship!

Taking to networking platform, Sneha narrated the unique story of how she came across her now closest friend from Pakistan during her first day at Harvard Business School and how it helped her to change her own outlook towards stuff. In her long post, Sneha talks about how they bonded over "multiple chais, biryanis, financial models and case study preps".

Furthermore, she also said that she learnt about how her friend from Pakistan grew up in a conservative backdrop but under supportive parents.

Story Beyond Borders

While her Pak friend's accounts regarding chasing her dreams echoed with Sneha, her brave choices inspired her as well.

Sneha wrote that she realised that while pride for the individual counties stand strong, your love for somebody transcends boundaries and geographies. Fundamentally, people are similar everywhere. Humans build boundaries, borders and spaces, and while it might make some sense to the head at times, but the heart often fails to understand them, Sneha stated in part of her lengthy post.

She also attached a picture of them together, with Sneha holding the Pakistani flag and her close friend holding the Indian flag during Harvard's flag day.

She further said: "Look at us on the famous flag day at #harvard - flaunting our flags and smiling away at the joy of "breaking barriers" - not just literally between India and Pakistan, but also for the countless little girls from India and Pakistan who are scared to shoot for the stars."

