Caste discrimination
Grim Aviation Reality! Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags In Past 1 Year, IndiGo 98: Centre

Image Credit: Wikimedia and Wikipedia (Representational)

Trending
Grim Aviation Reality! Air India Reported 184 Technical Snags In Past 1 Year, IndiGo 98: Centre

India,  9 Aug 2022 4:58 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Last month, the DGCA chief issued a statement regarding the back-to-back technical snags in an aircraft. He further stated that an aircraft might "continue to be used for air operation subject to compliance to rules and regulations".

Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet reported 184, 98, and 77 incidents due to numerous technical snags over the last one year till June 30, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh announced on Monday (August 8).

Meanwhile, other airlines like Go First India, Vistara, and AirAsia reported 50, 40, and 14 incidents due to multiple technical snags in the aforementioned period, the minister revealed in his written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

While Air India Express had reported nearly ten incidents, Centre-run airline Alliance Air reported five incidents in the one-year period, he revealed.

The Tata Group took over Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express on January 27 after winning the airline's bid on October 8 last year, reported LiveMint.

Shocking Numbers

Overall, Singh noted a "total of 478 incidents of technical snags were reported in last year between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022". He added that an aeroplane can experience technical snags due to malfunctioning components or gear fitted on the aircraft.

The flight crew reports these technical snags on receiving an aural or visual warning in the cockpit or when there is an indication of an inoperative or faulty system, or while experiencing difficulty in handling or operating the aircraft, he noted.

DGCA's Take On Back-To-Back Technical Snags

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief issued a statement regarding the back-to-back technical snags in an aircraft. He further stated that an aircraft might "continue to be used for air operation subject to compliance to rules and regulations".

He further said that an aircraft is a complex machine with numerous components that may continue to be used for air operations provided it is compliant with airworthiness requirements as laid down by the aviation regulator.

