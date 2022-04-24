Andhra Pradesh: 6 Teen Swimmers Finish Expedition Through 29-KM-Long Palk Strait In Record Time

Six teenagers from Andhra Pradesh, trained by Tulasi Chaithanya, a swimmer of international repute, have successfully faced fierce challenges through the sea to swim from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India through the Palk Strait on Saturday.

The swimming expedition through the 29-km-long Palk Strait (Gulf of Mannar), which is said to be among the most strenuous sea routes, concluded on Saturday, April 23.

All the six swimmers, namely Kola Baby Spandan (18), Piduru Sri Gowthama Pranav Rahul (18), Kalavakollu Johnson (16), Kalavakollu King George (16), Terli Sathvik (15), of Vijaywada and Bontha Alamkruthi (13) of Guntur had undergone rigorous training for the challenge and managed to finish the voyage within ten hours.

Ramesh, the secretary of the Krishna district aquatic association, said, "All the swimmers have won medals in swimming competitions in the past, and the Palk Strait is another feather in their cap. Both Madurai Aquatic Association and Krish," quoted The New Indian Express.

The swimmers who are said to have won several accolades by participating in various national-level competitions finished the journey in nine hours, 28 minutes and seven seconds, clocking a new record. The youth group began swimming at 1 am and finished at 10.28 am on Saturday.

Set Other Records As Well

Along with the new setdown for swimming through the 29-km-long Gulf of Mannar, the team has registered other records as well. One for having the youngest in the group swim through the most challenging sea routes.

13-year-old girl Bontha Alamkruthi of Guntur city in AP became the youngest person to achieve the feat in nine hours and 28 minutes. She surpassed the old record of 13-year-old girl Jiya Rai of Mumbai in Maharashtra, which finished the journey in 13 hours and 10 minutes. And the other is for the fastest swimmers to fulfil the challenge.

Ramesh said, "By finishing the complete Palk Strait stretch of 29km in nine hours, 28 minutes and seven seconds, Alamkruthi and Spandana became the fastest to do so in the world," quoted the publication.

Chaithanya, the trainer currently working as head constable in Vijayawada, has expressed his joy and gratitude towards AP Chief Minister and Director general of police (DGP) Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy for extending their support to him and his team.

