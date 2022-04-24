'We All Shared Great Bond': Muslim Neighbours Come Forward To Perform Hindu Woman's Final Rites

In recent times, Karnataka has fell prey to divisive politics leading to several incidents of communal conflicts and heated debates over religious identities. Amid this, an event of harmony has been reported from Mysuru, which restores the faith in peace and humanity.

A group of Muslim youth joined hands in performing the funeral of their 60-year-old Hindu neighbour. The Muslims helped the Hindu family conduct the last rites of the woman as per the Hindu customs on Friday.

The woman identified as Jayakka resided in Ghousia Nagar for the last fourty years. She suffered from health issues, succumbed to a massive heart attack, and was declared dead by doctors. She is survived by her husband, son, and daughter-in-law.

"We All Shared A Great Bond"

Tanveer Pasha, the social activist, who stayed at the forefront of the march to conduct the funeral ceremony of the woman, told The New Indian Express that Jayakka spent most of her life in Ghousia Nagar and was the only Hindu family.

He said, "We all shared a great bond. We celebrated the festivals and family occasions together. When we heard about her sudden demise, we were shocked, and the best we could do at this time was to lend our shoulder to carry bier and give her a dignified farewell and assist the family in their darkest hours," the publication quoted him as saying.

Shantikumari, the local corporator, said that majority of the families living in the area are Muslims, with only a few Hindu residents. She said, "Both the communities have been living in harmony here," quoted Deccan Herald.

Burial As Per Hindu Tradition

Ghousia Nagar is a Muslim population dominated area with only a handful of Hindu families living in the area. As the tragedy left Jayakka's family helpless, a few Muslim youths in their neighbourhood extended a helping hand and volunteered to ensure a decent burial as per the Hindu tradition.

Almost 50-60 Muslim neighbours observing Ramzan fasts joined in to shoulder her bier and participated in the final journey. They helped the deceased family with the burial, sending out a strong message of Hindu-Muslim harmony when the southern state of India is estranged in frequent clashes and reports of religious violence.

Also Read: To Earn Decent Living, Dance Academy For The Trans Community Opens In Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai