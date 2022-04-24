All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
We All Shared Great Bond: Muslim Neighbours Come Forward To Perform Hindu Womans Final Rites

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, India.com (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'We All Shared Great Bond': Muslim Neighbours Come Forward To Perform Hindu Woman's Final Rites

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  24 April 2022 8:11 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A group of Muslim youth joined hands in performing the funeral of their 60-year-old Hindu neighbour. The Muslims helped the Hindu family conduct the last rites of the woman as per the Hindu customs in Mysuru.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In recent times, Karnataka has fell prey to divisive politics leading to several incidents of communal conflicts and heated debates over religious identities. Amid this, an event of harmony has been reported from Mysuru, which restores the faith in peace and humanity.

A group of Muslim youth joined hands in performing the funeral of their 60-year-old Hindu neighbour. The Muslims helped the Hindu family conduct the last rites of the woman as per the Hindu customs on Friday.

The woman identified as Jayakka resided in Ghousia Nagar for the last fourty years. She suffered from health issues, succumbed to a massive heart attack, and was declared dead by doctors. She is survived by her husband, son, and daughter-in-law.

"We All Shared A Great Bond"

Tanveer Pasha, the social activist, who stayed at the forefront of the march to conduct the funeral ceremony of the woman, told The New Indian Express that Jayakka spent most of her life in Ghousia Nagar and was the only Hindu family.

He said, "We all shared a great bond. We celebrated the festivals and family occasions together. When we heard about her sudden demise, we were shocked, and the best we could do at this time was to lend our shoulder to carry bier and give her a dignified farewell and assist the family in their darkest hours," the publication quoted him as saying.

Shantikumari, the local corporator, said that majority of the families living in the area are Muslims, with only a few Hindu residents. She said, "Both the communities have been living in harmony here," quoted Deccan Herald.

Burial As Per Hindu Tradition

Ghousia Nagar is a Muslim population dominated area with only a handful of Hindu families living in the area. As the tragedy left Jayakka's family helpless, a few Muslim youths in their neighbourhood extended a helping hand and volunteered to ensure a decent burial as per the Hindu tradition.

Almost 50-60 Muslim neighbours observing Ramzan fasts joined in to shoulder her bier and participated in the final journey. They helped the deceased family with the burial, sending out a strong message of Hindu-Muslim harmony when the southern state of India is estranged in frequent clashes and reports of religious violence.

Also Read: To Earn Decent Living, Dance Academy For The Trans Community Opens In Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Final Rites 
Funeral 
Burial 
Hindu Woman 
Muslims 
Harmony 

Must Reads

Andhra Pradesh: 6 Teen Swimmers Finish Expedition Through 29-KM-Long Palk Strait In Record Time
Techno Giant Apple Partners With Local NGO To Protect, Conserve Mangroves Of Maharashtra
Does This JNU Hostel Have Free Accommodation For Muslims And Prohibits Hindus? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Surrogate Advertising: Exposing Double Standards Under The Garb Of Glitz And Glamour
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X