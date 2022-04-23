All section
To Earn Decent Living, Dance Academy For The Trans Community Opens In Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

Cr- Unsplash, Pixabay

Kerala,  23 April 2022 1:59 PM GMT

After learning from here, the group will be able to form a dance troupe and perform in various programmes. Once well-trained, they can also begin teaching and earn their livelihood.

The dance academy for transgender people has now been established in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram at Abhedashramam. Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, a noted writer from the state and the Travancore Royal Family, inaugurated the third chapter of the academy founded by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust.

The inaugural function was attended by notable personalities such as K Gopakumaran Nair, the trust's senior vice chairman; K N Anandakumar, the trust's founder and executive director, who delivered the welcome speech and Ramkumar, Abhedashramam's secretary as the chief guest, presided.

The dance classes will be provided free of cost, and as of now, almost 30 transgender students have enrolled. The classes will be conducted by Gopika Varma and Gayathri Subhramaniyam, the directors of the Transgenders Dance Academy, reported The New Indian Express.

The first and second chapters, named 'Sathya Sri Sathya Sai Dance Academy for Transgenders', were launched at North Paravoor in Ernakulam and Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai

For Chennai academy's inaugural function Danseuse K Vanithasree gave a five-minute recital on Rama Natakam, which enthralled the audience at the event. This dance academy also marks the organisation's entry into Tamil Nadu.

The trust's founder and executive director said, "We started a dance school in Kochi last month. Thirty-six candidates are now learning from legends like Gayathri Subramanian and Gopika Verma. They have completed four classes already in Bharatanatyam and traditional dance forms of Kerala like Mohiniyatam," quoted The Hindu.

The classes at Chennai's school will commence on June 10 at Anita Guha's Dance School in T Nagar.

Purpose

The purpose behind these dance academies is that transgender people rarely get an opportunity to display their skills. After learning from here, the group will be able to form a dance troupe and perform in various programmes. Once well-trained, they can also begin teaching and earn their livelihood.

First Such Academy

Collector Jafar Malik inaugurated the first such dance academy. The trust had announced opening the academy for transgender people in Kerala during the inauguration of the Chennai chapter a while ago.

Also Read: From Issuing I-Cards To Providing Jobs: Bihar Govt Intensifies Process To Include Transgenders Under Social Schemes

