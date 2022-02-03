'Real Superman'! Swiggy Delivery Man Wins Hearts By Saving Elderly Man's Life In Mumbai

A Swiggy delivery man named Mrunal Kirdat was applauded online for saving an older man's life in Mumbai. The popular food aggregator platform shared the story on their Instagram page, winning hearts online.

While the incident took place on December 25, 2021, the incident gained limelight recently when it was posted on the social media platform yesterday, with the photo of Kirdat and Colonel (Retd) Mohan Malik, whose life the former saved by going above and beyond the call of duty.



'A Real Superman'

As reported by News 18, Colonel Malik fell sick on Christmas last year, and his son was taking him to the city's Lilavati Hospital to get the necessary treatment done. "There was heavy traffic, and we were unable to move even an inch. My son frantically pleaded for help and requested two-wheeler riders for help as they could navigate through the traffic faster and get me to the hospital," Swiggy's post quoted Colonel Malik. However, their pleas went to deaf ears as no passer-by stopped their vehicles from helping the duo out.





Just when all hope was lost, Mrunal Kirdat came to the rescue and agreed to take him to the hospital at any cost. The post further continues the story, "Shouting over and over again, Mrunal Kirdat asked other motorists to give away. After reaching the hospital, Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest."



The Unsung Heroes

While he recovered in the hospital, Colonel Malik could not be more thankful to the delivery agent. Calling the delivery agents the 'unsung heroes, he thanked Kirdat for going out of his way. "If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones," he adds.

The food delivery agents go above and beyond to ensure their customers are taken care of. Even during COVID-19, they put their lives at risk and performed their duties effortlessly. Therefore, they must get their due for all the hard work.



