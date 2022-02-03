All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Real Superman! Swiggy Delivery Man Wins Hearts By Saving Elderly Mans Life In Mumbai

Image Credits: Hindustan Times 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Real Superman'! Swiggy Delivery Man Wins Hearts By Saving Elderly Man's Life In Mumbai

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Maharashtra,  3 Feb 2022 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A delivery man named Mrunal Kirdat came to the rescue of Colonel (Retd) Mohan Malik, as his son was taking him to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital because he fell seriously sick.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Swiggy delivery man named Mrunal Kirdat was applauded online for saving an older man's life in Mumbai. The popular food aggregator platform shared the story on their Instagram page, winning hearts online.

While the incident took place on December 25, 2021, the incident gained limelight recently when it was posted on the social media platform yesterday, with the photo of Kirdat and Colonel (Retd) Mohan Malik, whose life the former saved by going above and beyond the call of duty.

'A Real Superman'

As reported by News 18, Colonel Malik fell sick on Christmas last year, and his son was taking him to the city's Lilavati Hospital to get the necessary treatment done. "There was heavy traffic, and we were unable to move even an inch. My son frantically pleaded for help and requested two-wheeler riders for help as they could navigate through the traffic faster and get me to the hospital," Swiggy's post quoted Colonel Malik. However, their pleas went to deaf ears as no passer-by stopped their vehicles from helping the duo out.


Just when all hope was lost, Mrunal Kirdat came to the rescue and agreed to take him to the hospital at any cost. The post further continues the story, "Shouting over and over again, Mrunal Kirdat asked other motorists to give away. After reaching the hospital, Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest."

The Unsung Heroes

While he recovered in the hospital, Colonel Malik could not be more thankful to the delivery agent. Calling the delivery agents the 'unsung heroes, he thanked Kirdat for going out of his way. "If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones," he adds.

The food delivery agents go above and beyond to ensure their customers are taken care of. Even during COVID-19, they put their lives at risk and performed their duties effortlessly. Therefore, they must get their due for all the hard work.

Also Read: Nari Shakti! Government Announces Permanent Induction Of Women Fighter Pilots In Armed Forces

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Mumbai 
Swiggy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X