Nari Shakti! Government Announces Permanent Induction Of Women Fighter Pilots In Armed Forces

Image Credits: ANI, NDTV

Uplifting
India,  2 Feb 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement on Tuesday, converting the experimental scheme of inducting women fighter pilots into the Indian Air Force a permanent one.

In what is being hailed as historic, the Central Government will make the experimental scheme of female fighter pilots permanent. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced, on Tuesday, stating that the move is a testament to the country's commitment to harness and promote women empowerment. "It is a testimony to the capability of India's 'Nari Shakti' and our PM Shri Narendra Modi's commitment towards women empowerment," said his tweet.

The much-needed development comes in after Supreme Court, in September 2021, asked the National Defence Academy to induct female candidates. While the Modi government asked time to make necessary resources available, the apex court adds that it is not a complex process to execute and does not want to let the young girls down by denying them this opportunity.

Women In Armed Forces

Until 2016, the Indian armed forces were a male-dominated entity. The Central government announced the experimental scheme where India got its first three women fighter pilots. As reported by India Today, in 2015, women were allowed to become a part of the combat team in the Indian army, which solely consisted of men. Over the years, the numbers have increased. Avani Chaturvedi became the first female pilot to fly a MiG-21 Bison solo two years later.

As the years go by, young women are getting more opportunities to be a part of the country's armed forces. Slowly and steadily, the dreams are becoming a reality. In 2019, the Indian army inducted women into its military police ranks, who are responsible for policing cantonments and other army establishments and providing aid to the civil police, wherever necessary. The year 2020 was monumental as the Navy inducted 28 women officers on board 15 frontline warships, including the INS Vikramaditya.

While significant progress is evident, there is still a long way. Despite increased women participation in the armed forces, the representation is 0.59% and 1.08% in the Army and Air Force, respectively, with the Indian Navy topping the list with 6% of women representation. The numbers need improvement as the years' progress, and it encourages more women to come forward and do their bit.

Also Read: 'Rafale Rani' Shivangi Singh: All You Need To Know About India's 1st Woman Rafale Fighter


