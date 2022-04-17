Heartwarming! Surat School Organises Iftar For Muslims To Foster Harmony Among All Students

Amid the instances of religious disparities across the country, where attempts are being made to undermine the secular thread, this school in Gujarat's Surat portrays a heartwarming scenario of brotherhood.

A government primary school in the Zankarda village of Surat organised a special iftar for the Muslim children during the holy month of Ramzan.

In the Iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramzan), Hindu students came together to accompany their Muslim counterparts in breaking their Roza (fast/practice of abstaining, usually from food, drink, smoking, and sexual activity), regardless of religion.

Asia News International (ANI), a leading news agency, shared the gratifying pictures from the iftar at this government school via Twitter on April 15.

Gujarat| We have a tradition to celebrate Ramzan; Hindu students break Muslim students' 'roza' together. Similarly during Diwali, Muslim students collect money to buy firecrackers &sweets for Hindu students: Shah Md Shaheed Ismail, teacher of a govt primary school in Surat(14.04) pic.twitter.com/GnRVEqcaVp — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

Shah Mohammad Shaheed Ismail, a teacher at this school, said that students celebrate other festivals with the same emotions. He said that during Diwali, Muslim students raise money to purchase firecrackers and sweets for their Hindu schoolmates.



According to Ismail, school is the first place of learning for everyone, where children know mutual respect and etiquette towards one and all. He added that teaching about different cultures is also equally essential along with primary education in schools.

Different Picture At Other Places

The news has come at a time when the communal differences between Hindus and Muslims are at an all-time high. Recently, several states reported conflicts between both communities during the Ram Navami celebrations.

Various states, including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat, witnessed incidents of violence such as stone-pelting, leaving many injured during the 2022 Ram Navami procession in India.

