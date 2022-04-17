Indian Navy Provides Medical Assistance To Seychelles Coast Guard

The Indian Navy came to the aid of a Seychelles Coast Guard crew member by deploying their advanced light helicopter from INS Rudra, the naval base in Kochi. The patient was brought to INS Garuda Naval Air Base, after which she was shifted in the ambulance to INHS Sanjivani and is said to be in a stable condition. INS Sharada was escorting SCGS Zoroaster vessel during its voyage from India's West Coast to Victoria in Seychelles. However, at 9:30 AM, Allison Labiche, a crew member onboard the Seychelles vessel, reported severe abdominal pain and was shifted to INS Sharada by boat for further medical assistance.



Shifted To INHS Sanjivani

The Indian Navy prepared the ALH and Seaking 42C helicopters in Kochi. At around 12:30, the ALH chopper with the Naval medical officer on board took off from Kochi to INS Sharada, 15 km North of Minicoy islands, off India's West Coast. The Seychelles Naval crew member was shifted to the hospital in just over four hours. Seychelles Peoples Defence Force Ship Zoroaster was on a goodwill visit to Kochi from April 11, WION reported.





The official Twitter handle of PRO Defence Kochi said an advanced light helicopter (ALH) from the Kochi-based naval air station INS Garuda was deployed to evacuate the woman official. A Seaking 42C helicopter was also kept on standby.

India presented Zoroaster, a fast-attack helicopter constructed by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineering (GRSE) and presented to the Seychelles People Defence Forces (SPDF) in 2021. The ship was on a return passage to Seychelles after participating in MILAN-22 at Vishakhapatnam, which is a sign of enhanced defence cooperation between the two countries.

