All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gujarat Vendor Gets PETA Award For Saving Birds From Kite Strings

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat Vendor Gets PETA Award For Saving Birds From Kite Strings

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Gujarat,  26 Jan 2022 11:52 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A man named Chetan Patel owns a shop called 'Jay Gopinath Khaman and Locho' in Surat's Vesu area, where he offered Khaman in exchange for 1 kg discarded kite string, or 'manjha'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A man by the name of Chetan Patel was awarded the 'Hero To Animals' Award by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for saving birds from kite strings. The day after Uttarayan, on January 14, his shop in Surat called 'Jay Gopinath Khaman and Locho' offered 1kg of a Gujarati delicacy called 'Khaman' in exchange for 1 kg of discarded kite strings, also known as 'Manjha'.

Calling it a 'kind gesture', PETA lauded his movie and stated that it had set an incredible example of compassion. "Numerous humans and thousands of birds are injured or killed every year after being killed or trapped by manjha, which can get caught on power lines, trees, or buildings," The Economic Times quotes the organisation's India Advocacy Associate, Farhat Ul Ain.

The Deceptively Deadly 'Manjha'

Kite flying is a prevalent activity around the world. In India, several regions celebrate festivals with this activity, notable in Gujarat, which is observed on Makar Sankranti every year. Other states that have similar such events are Telangana and Rajasthan.

The 'manjha' plays a vital role in the process. Traditionally, it is made with pure cotton thread, an amalgamation of rice glue, tree gums, and other natural materials. The strings are also covered with finely powdered glass and metal that are instrumental during kite flying competitions in the country.

While it is a fun-filled activity, safety is not guaranteed. According to PETA, the strings are so sharp that they can cause grave injuries to birds and humans. "Manjha maims and kills thousands of pigeons, crows, owls, endangered vultures, and other birds each year. People walking, riding on motorcycles and scooters, or travelling in cars with their heads hanging out of the windows have lost the lethal strings."

Each year, fatalities increase due to the dangerous strings. Last week, on January 15, a woman in Madhya Pradesh bled to death after a kite string slashed her throat. In 2017, the National Green Tribunal banned producing and selling nylon and synthetic strings, also known as 'Chinese Manjha.' However, in many places, only kites made with cotton strings can be used.

Also Read: Kite Flying: 3 Dead In Gujarat, 2 In Hyderabad; Hundreds Of Injured Admitted In Hospitals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
kites 
Gujarat 
PETA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X