Gujarat Vendor Gets PETA Award For Saving Birds From Kite Strings

A man by the name of Chetan Patel was awarded the 'Hero To Animals' Award by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for saving birds from kite strings. The day after Uttarayan, on January 14, his shop in Surat called 'Jay Gopinath Khaman and Locho' offered 1kg of a Gujarati delicacy called 'Khaman' in exchange for 1 kg of discarded kite strings, also known as 'Manjha'.

Calling it a 'kind gesture', PETA lauded his movie and stated that it had set an incredible example of compassion. "Numerous humans and thousands of birds are injured or killed every year after being killed or trapped by manjha, which can get caught on power lines, trees, or buildings," The Economic Times quotes the organisation's India Advocacy Associate, Farhat Ul Ain.



The Deceptively Deadly 'Manjha'

Kite flying is a prevalent activity around the world. In India, several regions celebrate festivals with this activity, notable in Gujarat, which is observed on Makar Sankranti every year. Other states that have similar such events are Telangana and Rajasthan.

The 'manjha' plays a vital role in the process. Traditionally, it is made with pure cotton thread, an amalgamation of rice glue, tree gums, and other natural materials. The strings are also covered with finely powdered glass and metal that are instrumental during kite flying competitions in the country.



While it is a fun-filled activity, safety is not guaranteed. According to PETA, the strings are so sharp that they can cause grave injuries to birds and humans. "Manjha maims and kills thousands of pigeons, crows, owls, endangered vultures, and other birds each year. People walking, riding on motorcycles and scooters, or travelling in cars with their heads hanging out of the windows have lost the lethal strings."



Each year, fatalities increase due to the dangerous strings. Last week, on January 15, a woman in Madhya Pradesh bled to death after a kite string slashed her throat. In 2017, the National Green Tribunal banned producing and selling nylon and synthetic strings, also known as 'Chinese Manjha.' However, in many places, only kites made with cotton strings can be used.



