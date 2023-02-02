'Celebrating Namma Police': Students Gather With Roses & Notes To Thank Bangalore Traffic Cops

Saying it with roses and thank you notes, about 50 students from several schools across Bangalore expressed gratitude to the city's traffic police. Understanding the many hardships the officers go through and the efforts they put in to keep the traffic moving in the city, the children wanted to ensure the officer's work did not go unappreciated. The event organised by the Children's Movement For Civic Awareness (CMCA), a non-profit organisation that has worked toward empowering the country's youth to be civic-minded and socially conscious citizens.

Celebrating Namma Police

It was a day of gratitude at the Traffic Police Park as 50 students from different schools, and 50 Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) officers came together for the event - "Celebrating Namma Bengaluru's Traffic Police." The event, organised by CMCA, wrapped up a three-month-long programme where several volunteers made students aware of the role played by the city traffic police. CMCA often conducts similar programmes among school children to inculcate citizenship and life skills education. This event, too, helped build awareness among the students and understand the value of the rules and laws better.

An article by The Hindu quoted a Class seven student saying, "We are grateful to our traffic police for keeping us safe. That is why I wanted to express a big "thank you" to them." Many children like her lauded the BTP for their services and gifted them with cards, poems, and messages. They also got the chance to interact with the police officers. The officers, who were touched by the kind gesture, thanked the children for making their day.

Empathising With Those Keeping Roads Safe

Special Commissioner (Traffic), MA Saleem, spoke during the event and thanked the children for their gesture. He said, "This is a moment of nostalgia for me. We had such celebrations in the past, and CMCA has continued to recognise the work of the traffic police." Often their contributions go unnoticed by many, and it's during times of chaos in the city that they often realise the need for the policing system. Talking about the growing challenges faced by the traffic police, MA Saleem noted that the city has been growing enormously, with over one crore vehicles, and is expected to grow even further.

Decongesting the roads is a task round the clock, but regardless of that, they have stayed committed to the service. During such times, small gestures extended by the school kids helped boost their morale immensely, and many officers noted that it helped them work better. The officers noted that the students following the traffic rules would be the biggest thank you and contribution they can make. Concluding the event, Priya Krishnamurthy, Co-Founder and CEO of CMCA, said that the children were able to understand that their right to safe roads comes with the responsibility to follow traffic rules.

