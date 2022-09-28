Specially-Abled Soldiers Of Indian Army To Be Trained To Join Paralympic Athletes

Paralympics continues to be a space where India proves their calibre and sports through athletes who have surpassed several physical challenges. Adding on to this, the Indian Army has now signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to bring specially-abled soldiers into the sport.

Signed in the presence of PCI president Deepa Malik, Lt. Gen Ravin Khosla, and Deputy Chief of Army Staff, the works have been undertaken to introduce the soldiers to the sports. This move aims to bolster the Paralympic sport in the country while also providing a space to rehabilitate specially-abled soldiers.

Soldiers Will Continue To Make The Country Proud

Soldiers who had to discontinue from the army due to injuries or disabilities that came upon them on the line of duty will be trained to enter the paralympic sports and continue representing the country. It will provide them with a space for rehabilitation and have the soldiers contribute to the growth of paralympic sports in the country.

As of last year, India had bagged 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, and the new batch of sportsmen would add to this progression of laurels coming into the country. Commenting on the initiative, Lt. Gen. Khosla said, "It is a natural progression for armed forces personnel who by nature are disciplined. For those who, while performing different duties on the line of fire, have disability, there is no better way to rehabilitate them but to bring them into the fold of sport, make them Paralympians."

He added that it is a great initiative as the army people already have the basic qualities required for a sportsperson, such as hard work, dedication, and a focused approach. Once they acquire the sports skills as well, the army and committee are sure that they would have "winners all the way".

A Memorandum of Understanding #MoU was signed between #IndianArmy and Paralympic Committee of India #PCI for joint collaboration in the field of Para Sports & transformation of Army Paralympic Node, #Pune into a Centre of Excellence. #MissionOlympics#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/kyfcUcTfcQ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 27, 2022





An article by the Hindustan Times also quoted Malik saying that it would be the beginning of a new era in the Indian paralympic movement. Apart from being the PCI president, Malik is also the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal and happens to come from an army background. She believes that there is a lot of similarity in the journeys of a soldier and sportsperson as both of them sacrifice a good share of their personal life in order to bring pride to the country.

All the members present during the signing of the MoU are optimistic about the partnership that would take para-sports to newer heights.

Works Are Already Being Put In Place

Accommodating the new project, centres of the Army Marksmanship Unit shooting range in Mhow and Army Rowing Node will be upgraded to make them disabled-friendly. Brigadier Dinesh Sharma of the Mission Olympic Cell - Indian Army said that the Army already has some good infrastructure in place and can be upgraded for training and other purposes for the para-athletes.

The project would also bring in elite Paralympians and create a learning experience that will be beneficial for both sides. Malik also stated that the PCI is all set to provide technical support for the army sportspersons and would ensure that they are provided with the necessary skill development to compete on an international level.

Also Read: Kashmir: Indian Army Undertakes Rigorous Ski-Training For Specially-Abled Youngsters