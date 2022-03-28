Kashmir: Indian Army Undertakes Rigorous Ski-Training For Specially-Abled Youngsters

In a heart-warming gesture, the Indian Army provided for a rigorous skiing training of two weeks at the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg, in north Kashmir for six specially-abled youths of the state. Army officials termed the event historic and credited the Chinar Corps for taking the initiative to provide the Kashmiri youth with a first-hand experience of the sport to the youth. The event was flagged off by the GOC 31 Sub Area and supervised by Commandant HAWS.

Team Led By A War-Wounded Soldier

Hindustan Times reported that Army spokesman Emron Musavi said, "Several volunteers had approached the Army for the short course. Artificial limbs and other special accessories were provided by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO from Jaipur". Lt Col Dharamdatt Goel, a war-wounded soldier and an amputee left leg, led the team, which completed the 14 days of introductory skiing course from March 12 to 26 under difficult and trying conditions. The other six members included Gowhair Ahmad Ganaie, Umar Salam, Abdul Rehman Mir, Rafiq, Musaib Rashid and Syeed Nazir.

Encouraging Youth To Take Up Skiing

The specially-abled trainees learnt the basic skills of gliding, sliding, snow-ploughing, manoeuvring and traversing. Despite amputations above and below the knees, they displayed that the human spirit rises overall limitations. The spokesperson said that the youngsters also covered a distance of 250 metres after their theory lessons finished. Further, he added that the six youngsters had sent a message to the Kashmiri youth, highlighting how determination and hard work are always rewarded in all situations in life. The initiative from the Chinar Corps might encourage the youth to take up skiing as a sport and represent the country in the Paralympics in the future.

