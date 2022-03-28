All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kashmir: Indian Army Undertakes Rigorous Ski-Training For Specially-Abled Youngsters

Image Credit: Zee News

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kashmir: Indian Army Undertakes Rigorous Ski-Training For Specially-Abled Youngsters

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  28 March 2022 1:13 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The army officials termed this event as historic and said the Chinar Corps initiative was aimed at providing first-hand exposure to specially-abled youth of Kashmir in skiing.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a heart-warming gesture, the Indian Army provided for a rigorous skiing training of two weeks at the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg, in north Kashmir for six specially-abled youths of the state. Army officials termed the event historic and credited the Chinar Corps for taking the initiative to provide the Kashmiri youth with a first-hand experience of the sport to the youth. The event was flagged off by the GOC 31 Sub Area and supervised by Commandant HAWS.

Team Led By A War-Wounded Soldier

Hindustan Times reported that Army spokesman Emron Musavi said, "Several volunteers had approached the Army for the short course. Artificial limbs and other special accessories were provided by the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO from Jaipur". Lt Col Dharamdatt Goel, a war-wounded soldier and an amputee left leg, led the team, which completed the 14 days of introductory skiing course from March 12 to 26 under difficult and trying conditions. The other six members included Gowhair Ahmad Ganaie, Umar Salam, Abdul Rehman Mir, Rafiq, Musaib Rashid and Syeed Nazir.

Encouraging Youth To Take Up Skiing

The specially-abled trainees learnt the basic skills of gliding, sliding, snow-ploughing, manoeuvring and traversing. Despite amputations above and below the knees, they displayed that the human spirit rises overall limitations. The spokesperson said that the youngsters also covered a distance of 250 metres after their theory lessons finished. Further, he added that the six youngsters had sent a message to the Kashmiri youth, highlighting how determination and hard work are always rewarded in all situations in life. The initiative from the Chinar Corps might encourage the youth to take up skiing as a sport and represent the country in the Paralympics in the future.

Also Read: Almost 20,000 Street Children Identified In India During Rehabilitation Process, Says NCPCR

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Kashmiri Youth 
Skiing 
Indian Army 
Paralympics 
Jammu Kashmir 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X