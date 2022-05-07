Sonu Sood Turns Saviour Again, Helps 11-Yr-Old Girl Overcome Spinal Disorder

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been considered no less than a messiah over the last two years, has once again left people overwhelmed with his humane gesture. Now, the actor is again in the news for all the good reasons. Sood recently met a young girl Janhvi, whom he had helped a few months ago.

The poor girl had suffered from a spinal disorder since birth. Because of her health condition, she couldn't even stand properly. The doctor had advised surgery for the same, but the family could not afford the treatment as it would have cost them more than eight lakh rupees.



But all thanks to Sonu Sood, who intervened immediately and helped Janhvi with the needed surgery. She can now walk after the benevolent actor supported her treatment, India Today reported.

Janhvi And Her Father Meets Sonu Sood



Janhvi and her father went to Shirdi on May 6 to meet Sonu Sood and pay their regards.



While speaking about the same, the actor said, "It fills my heart with joy to watch the young girl stand on her own and even walk! Watching her smile made all our efforts worth it. I wish Janhvi all the best in life."



During the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonu made headlines for his philanthropy work when he helped the migrant workers across the country to reach their homes safely.



He also helped people who had lost their jobs, the ones looking for hospital beds, provided medical and educational support, and was there for anyone else who reached out to him for help.



On the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in 'Prithviraj' in which Akshay Kumar plays the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 3, 2022.



Currently, the actor is in South Africa to host the latest season of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies'.

