Caste discrimination
Rags To Riches: Indore Vegetable Vendors Daughter Becomes Civil Judge Overcoming All Odds

Image Credits: Krishi Jagran

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Rags To Riches: Indore Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Becomes Civil Judge Overcoming All Odds

Madhya Pradesh,  7 May 2022 9:16 AM GMT

Ankita Nagar cleared the civil judge recruitment examination in her fourth attempt and secured 5th rank in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Ankita Nagar, daughter of a vegetable vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has overcome all odds in her life and became a civil judge after clearing the recruitment examination in her fourth attempt. Despite failing to pass the recruitment exam thrice, the 29-year-old did not deviate from her goal of becoming a judge.

"I have cleared the civil judge Class-II examination in my fourth attempt. I don't have words to describe my happiness," Ankita said, according to NDTV.

Initially, the young judge aspired to become a doctor but dropped the idea later as medical studies cost much more. Ms Nagar had completed her masters degree (LLM). She decided to become a judge while pursuing her bachelor's degree in law.

Beating all the odds, Ankita secured 5th rank in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category of the Civil Judge exam, Zee News reported.

Her father, Ashok Nagar, is a vegetable vendor in Indore's Musakhedi. He said his family struggled a lot and saved money for her daughter's education.

Helped Father In His Work

Ankita shared that she used to help her father sell vegetables after completing her preparations for the examination.

"Despite three unsuccessful attempts, I did not lose hope and remained focused on achieving my goal. This struggle opened many doors for me and I kept moving forward," she said.

'Will Ensure Justice For Everyone'

After starting her stint as a civil judge, the scholar said she will focus on ensuring justice for anyone who comes to her court. A proud father, Ashok Nagar, said Ankita has set an example by not losing hope despite facing an arduous life.

"People differentiate between a son and a daughter. I would ask them not to do it. A daughter is better than a son. Today everyone is coming to congratulate me," he said.

Nagar has three children, one son has done MBA, the youngest daughter is married, and Ankita is the middle one among her siblings.

