Yet Again, Sonu Sood Comes To Rescue Of COVID Patient In Chittoor District

In yet another heartwarming instance, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has once again extended financial aid to a patient from Chittoor district.

N Venkatesh of Penumuru mandal who works as a photographer tested positive for the virus on May 18. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chittoor under the YSR Aarogyasri Scheme.

As his health condition did not improve, Venkatesh was shifted to a private hospital in Tirupati as advised by doctors.

At the private hospital, Venkatesh's brother Surendra had to take a paid bed for his treatment.

After a few days of treatment, Venkatesh's condition improved and he was ready to be discharged. But the hospital bill came up to ₹ 3.50 lakh, which was difficult for them to pay.

"We took a loan of ₹ 2 lakh from a private financier. We still needed ₹1.50 lakh to pay the hospital bill,'' Surendra told The New Indian Express.

Surendra narrated the situation to his relative Chintan, who immediately posted a tweet tagging Sonu Sood in order to seek help.

Sood promptly responded by providing timely help to the needy patient.

He came to the rescue of Venkatesh through Sood Charity Foundation.

"The Sood Charity Foundation representative contacted me over the phone and verified the matter with the hospital authorities. The representative had settled the hospital bill for ₹2.50 lakh by consulting the management,'' Surendra informed.

Finally, Venkatesh was discharged from the hospital on May 30 after the final bill was settled by the Sood Charity Foundation. He remains thankful to the Foundation for extending help in his treatment.

Sood has gone out of his way to help the needy during the pandemic.

