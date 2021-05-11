Actor Sonu Sood To Bring In Oxygen Plant From Four Countries To Help COVID-19 Patients In India

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's contribution to the crisis needs no introduction. The 47-year-old actor had arranged busses for several migrant workers, fed over 45,000 people, and even gave his hotel to health workers for stay during the first wave. Now, amid the second wave, he is arranging oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, plasma, medicines and injections for people. The actor's Twitter is full of people's requests for various medical aid. His reply to most of them is, "It's done". When cricketer Suresh Raina reached out for help on Twitter, Sonu Sood responded and assured him that help is arriving in 10 minutes.

He even airlifted some critical patients for better treatment. And if this wasn't enough, he has now collaborated with various people in China, France, and Taiwan to set up oxygen plants in India, reported The Quint. The actor on Monday said he would set up at least four oxygen plants in the worst-affected states, including Delhi and Maharashtra. "...these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from COVID-19," the actor said in a statement. Sonu Sood and his team have been working tirelessly to help people, and sometimes even the hospitals. Once, he shared the number of text messages he gets per minute in an Instagram post. His phone flooded with messages asking for help.



He also noted that since India spends very little amount of the GDP on health and said we were never prepared for a crisis like this. "Only one to two per cent of our GDP is spent on healthcare. So, we were never prepared for a pandemic. Yes, India is a densely populated country, but that can't be an excuse. We have to admit that we went wrong," The Quint quoted Sonu Sood as saying. Talking about the third wave and India's preparations to combat it, Sood informed that he has ramped up his work and also recruited more people on his team. He is especially targetting rural areas considering the fact that if COVID spreads in rural areas, it would it very difficult to contain it. "A group of 400 people work on every call. We have realised that there are three major factors that people are struggling with — acquiring oxygen, hospital beds, and injections," Sood added.

Also Read: NRI Couple Raise Rs 37 Lakh To Help Delhi Fight COVID-19 Crisis