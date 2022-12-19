'Sky Is The Limit': Underprivileged Kids Take Maiden Flight From Chennai To Coimbatore, Share Their Experience

'Exciting, scary, and unforgettable' was the consensus of the 26 underprivileged children selected by the Raindropss Charity Foundation after the maiden flight from Chennai to Coimbatore on Saturday, under the Foundation's 'Vannamae Ellai' (Sky is the Limit) initiative.

The Raindropss Charity Foundation picked 26 children from Sevalaya, Anandam Learning Center, Community Health Education Society, and from the vicinity, including a transperson and a visually impaired person.

The children celebrated Christmas on their journey to Coimbatore. Then they went to the Regional Science Centre and GD Naidu Museum in the company of volunteers, media celebrities, and Sultan Ahmed Ismail, a member of the State Planning Commission. Later, they boarded the Cheran Express for Chennai.

Providing 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity

According to Aravind Jayabal, founder of the Foundation, the idea was to provide a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity for these children who could only dream of sitting in an aeroplane. He wanted to include kids from all walks of life and create an inclusive group for their first flight experience.

While talking to The Logical Indian about the journey, Aravind described it as a 'wholesome' experience with happy faces all around him. He said, "I was elated to see the curious reactions from kids, who questioned me about everything from the flight's air conditioner, and air hostess' instructions to how everything looked so tiny from above. The enthusiasm exhibited by children made the initiative's fourth edition a big success."

The children's reactions were a testimony to the success of this edition of 'Sky is the Limit' initiative. Apart from the takeoff and landing, where everyone experienced butterflies in their stomach, the journey was smooth and unforgettable. With glowing eyes and thumping hearts, most children described the journey as a unique experience that exposed them to the outside world.

Other Initiatives Of The Foundation

Raindropss Charity Foundation is a social organisation based in Chennai. Its notable initiative includes 'Educate A Child', an ongoing project to help children's education, and 'Reach the Beach', which allows disabled individuals to travel to the beach.

The Charity also runs a 24-hour medical wing blood donation assistance and 'Feed the Needy' initiative to provide food to people who live on the streets. The fifth edition of the 'Sky is the Limit' initiative will be conducted in 2023.

