All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sky Is The Limit: Underprivileged Kids Take Maiden Flight From Chennai To Coimbatore, Share Their Experience

Image Credit- The Times of India, Twitter/ Raindropss Org

Uplifting

'Sky Is The Limit': Underprivileged Kids Take Maiden Flight From Chennai To Coimbatore, Share Their Experience

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj  (Remote Intern) 

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Tamil Nadu,  19 Dec 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Raindropss Charity Foundation picked 26 children from Sevalaya, Anandam Learning Center, Community Health Education Society, and from the vicinity, including a transperson and a visually impaired person.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

'Exciting, scary, and unforgettable' was the consensus of the 26 underprivileged children selected by the Raindropss Charity Foundation after the maiden flight from Chennai to Coimbatore on Saturday, under the Foundation's 'Vannamae Ellai' (Sky is the Limit) initiative.

The Raindropss Charity Foundation picked 26 children from Sevalaya, Anandam Learning Center, Community Health Education Society, and from the vicinity, including a transperson and a visually impaired person.

The children celebrated Christmas on their journey to Coimbatore. Then they went to the Regional Science Centre and GD Naidu Museum in the company of volunteers, media celebrities, and Sultan Ahmed Ismail, a member of the State Planning Commission. Later, they boarded the Cheran Express for Chennai.

Providing 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Opportunity

According to Aravind Jayabal, founder of the Foundation, the idea was to provide a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity for these children who could only dream of sitting in an aeroplane. He wanted to include kids from all walks of life and create an inclusive group for their first flight experience.

While talking to The Logical Indian about the journey, Aravind described it as a 'wholesome' experience with happy faces all around him. He said, "I was elated to see the curious reactions from kids, who questioned me about everything from the flight's air conditioner, and air hostess' instructions to how everything looked so tiny from above. The enthusiasm exhibited by children made the initiative's fourth edition a big success."

The children's reactions were a testimony to the success of this edition of 'Sky is the Limit' initiative. Apart from the takeoff and landing, where everyone experienced butterflies in their stomach, the journey was smooth and unforgettable. With glowing eyes and thumping hearts, most children described the journey as a unique experience that exposed them to the outside world.

Other Initiatives Of The Foundation

Raindropss Charity Foundation is a social organisation based in Chennai. Its notable initiative includes 'Educate A Child', an ongoing project to help children's education, and 'Reach the Beach', which allows disabled individuals to travel to the beach.

The Charity also runs a 24-hour medical wing blood donation assistance and 'Feed the Needy' initiative to provide food to people who live on the streets. The fifth edition of the 'Sky is the Limit' initiative will be conducted in 2023.

Also Read: First In India: This Chennai-based NGO Spreads Social Awareness Through Theme Songs, Short Stories

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sky Is The Limit 
Chennai To Coimbatore 
Underprivileged Children 
Aravind Jayabal 
Raindropss Charity Foundation 

Must Reads

Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List
My Story: 'My Family Believes I Am A Person With Exceptional Ability'
Draft UN Biodiversity Deal Calls To Protect 30% Of Planet By 2030, Proposes Goals To Achieve By 2050
From A Village In Telangana To US! Here's How A Teacher's Simple Activity Made Way For Many Child Authors
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X