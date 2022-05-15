First In India: This Chennai-based NGO Spreads Social Awareness Through Theme Songs, Short Stories

Aravind Jayabal formed Raindropss Charity Foundation in 2011 while he was pursuing his Diploma. He was a volunteer then and contributed to a lot of initiatives.



He wanted his organisation to look different from others and then began an NGO with a lot of creative quotients. That's where he formed a team by bringing the support of his family and friends.

His main motto was to bring people together and work for a cause, said Jayabal while speaking to The Logical Indian.

Awareness Through Theme Songs, Short Films

'Raindropss' aims to deliver social awareness to people, and it is the first such organisation in India that spread social awareness to the public through theme songs and short films. They mainly wanted their message to be conveyed easily. AR Raihanah, the sister of oscar-winning film composer AR Rahman, is the music director and brand ambassador of the NGO.

The organisation has vivid ideas on how to create awareness among the people. They are passionate about helping and supporting the people through their organisation.

Recognised By Guinness World Records

The Raindropss organisation wanted to deliver their message globally, and its central theme was to support the differently-abled across the world. The Guinness World Records has recognised the NGO thrice for varied events.

Their first project supported hearing impairment, and they created the largest human image of an "Ear", which consisted of 1,215 participants and was achieved in collaboration with Sathyabama University on December 3, 2016.

Their second project was to create awareness for primary education for all, and they made the largest image of a "Pencil".

And finally, the third project was to make awareness for the differently-abled, so they made a largest human image of a "Wheelchair accessibility symbol", which consisted of 1,550 people and was accomplished in association with Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R&D Institute of Science & Technology (CSE Dept) on December 3, 2018.

Lifetime Experience For Underprivileged Children

The Raindropss took the initiative to fulfil the dreams of the underprivileged children who wanted to travel by aircraft, so their first trip was planned from Chennai to Madurai.

That was a very memorable one as it was the first remembrance day of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. After the aerial view, they travelled by road to Rameshwaram. Then recently, they took a few disadvantaged children and travelled from Chennai to Madurai by aircraft and visited various Iconic places in Madurai, as per the information available on the NGO's website.

People in Raindropss organisation are not full-time employees of the NGO; they work for the people in society. The future aim of the organisation is to develop a free school for deprived children. They support young people as they bring a lot of developments around the world.

