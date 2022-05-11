Meet Haimanti Sen, Who Is Equipping Mumbai's Street Children With The Power Of Education

Haimanti Sen, a Sociology and Psychology graduate from Mumbai University, launched an initiative to teach underprivileged children at a skywalk in Kandivali at the age of 22. It all started when she met a few disadvantaged children seeking alms on the streets of Mumbai and a few selling balloons and pens.

As the days passed, Haimanti could not recapitulate what happened in the streets of Mumbai. She wanted to do something for the children. So she approached the children's parents and learned that they could not afford to send their kids to school and that the children belonged to the Tribal Community. Even if few enrolled themselves in the school, they never really attended the classes.

Haimanti then took responsibility for the kids by teaching them essential arts, crafts, communication skills and basic mathematics.

Formation Of Junoon

She was determined for her work. So she started an NGO called "Junoon". Haimanti strongly believed that the Pardhi community kids would get equal education as normal children do through her organisation. Her main motto for this organisation is to help the kids get their Right to Education (RTE).

According to her, education is one of the most important aspects of life. Although India's poverty situation is improving, we should start providing equal rights, and education to the tribal community reported The Better India.

What Does The Organisation Offer?

The Junoon organisation is a non-profit organisation that aims to provide the best education to underprivileged children. It has always supported the children though they have received not much-deserved appreciation.

It is an attempt to push the underprivileged towards a bright future. They spend time with each child to provide proper guidance and nurturing.

Junoon offers different types of learning, which will keep the kids engaged during the learning session. The organisation prepares the children how to write and read so that using those methods, they will be able to grasp easily once they get admission to the school.

The kids were not given much importance in the school as they belonged to the tribal community and were taught that they would not be interested in studies. The children were taught about the basics of education through the Junoon organisation. The children were interested in going to school and wanted to succeed in life, as per the information available on the Junoon website.

During The Pandemic

The life-changer, Haimanti Sen and her team worked hard to involve the kids in various activities even during the rough patch of the COVID lockdown. They did not have enough systems for online education. But still, the organisation did not give up. Haimanti learnt that putting them in the school is not the ultimate goal during the process.

She states that through her NGO, the children should develop a sustainable structure among other children. Haimanti is a true "life-changer" for underprivileged kids.

