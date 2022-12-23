Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP

The first image that comes to one's mind when they hear the word 'bus driver' is a man in a khaki uniform steering a heavy vehicle. It took many years of effort and breaking past multiple stereotypes for women to step into this field and represent themself as a driver capable of steering heavy vehicles on the country's busy roads.

However, for many women out there, the role of a bus driver is more than just a symbol of breaking glass ceilings. One such individual is Priyanka Sharma, the first female to drive a government bus in Uttar Pradesh.

Driving To Better Opportunities

Priyanka Sharma was the first one to sit behind the steering wheel among the 26 women hired by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to drive the state buses. Having come from a difficult background, the job placement was seen as a blessing in tough times. In a report by The Print, Priyanka spoke of her many struggles as a single mother and her journey to being among the first batch of women drivers entrusted to drive the UP Government buses.

Priyanka's husband passed away early in their marriage due to his alcoholism. They were a family of four, and after his passing away, the sole responsibility of raising their two children fell upon Priyanka. She shifted to Delhi in search of better opportunities that would help her earn enough to give a dignified life for her children. She started working in 2016 as a helper at a factory and later learned to drive there. To pick up a better understanding of driving, she also took up a few driving courses and gained a strong grip on steering around heavy vehicles.

From Travelling States To Driving For State Transport

Following the driving course she had taken, she moved to Mumbai and travelled across different states like Bengal and Assam.

In 2020, Priyanka came across the Yogi government's recruitment drive for women drivers and filled out the forms for the same. She was soon approached for the training process, which she passed with flying colours by May. She received her posting in September and has proudly driven the state buses ever since.

While the salary is not much, Priyanka is grateful that there is a support system enabled for her by the government in the form of state-run transport services.

