'Rising Against Odds': Anand Mahindra Praises Punjab Woman Driving Auto To Support Her Family

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to post inspiring and motivational stories of ordinary people. These stories connect with the netizens on a large scale and make for a heartwarming exchange.

A recent post by the industrialist conveyed the story of a mother from Punjab who resiliently works around the clock as an auto-driver to take care of her children. The post, now engaging hundreds in a conversation, saw many appreciate the woman for her brave stand against tough times.

'She Is On The Rise'

Anand Mahindra was all praises in a Twitter post he made on December 7. The post, with an image of a woman auto driver, gave the readers a brief and inspiring note on her life. Introducing her as Paramjit Kaur, the Mahindra Group chairman delightfully informed his followers that their e-vehicle has become a source of income for the single mother.

Kaur happened to be their first customer for the e-vehicle in Punjab, and her story motivated the chairman's 'mid-week inspiration.' She became the sole breadwinner in the family after her husband's death and picked up the job of an auto driver to look after her children. The income supports the educational requirements of one of her daughters, who is now attending a reputed course in college.

Expressing pride to be a part of her journey, the chairman concluded the post by writing, "She showed how to Rise against the odds." The post has garnered widespread attention and reactions since being posted.

Mid-week Inspiration: Paramjit Kaur, our first female Treo customer in Punjab. After losing her husband, she became the sole bread earner.Her E Alfa Mini helps her support her daughters, one of whom is now in college. She showed how to Rise against the odds #SheIsOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GXXMe1yyUp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 7, 2022

Netizens Laud The Woman's Determination

The industrialist's post instantly went viral, having reached out to millions of his followers since being posted. It has amassed over 9,500 likes, 500 retweets, and hundreds of comments. Many internet users lauded the woman's determination to educate her daughters and shared their joy over her journey.

A user named Anandeep commented, "Salute to this lady who didn't give up and is fighting for her bread with complete honesty. India is shining because of citizens like these." Another user named Udaynti Patel said that Kaur's story is a true inspiration and that she has "shown all it takes is a determined mind and willpower to stay firm against adversities of life."

Several users poured in their blessings to Kaur and wished her the best while saying that she would be a "role model to all women facing odds." Some others also discussed ways to ensure even better opportunities and facilities for her. A user named Girish Anand tagged the chairman and asked if he could offer her free basic maintenance, including roof cover repairs and side curtains, to tackle the cold seasons in Punjab.

