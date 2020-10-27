Scrap Dealer's Son Clears Medical Entrance Exam In Ninth Attempt

Arvind Kumar from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh secure an all India rank of 11,603 in NEET 2020. This was his ninth attempt.

Arvind's father, Bhikhari, who is a scrap dealer, faced embarrassment because of his name and profession. However, his son wanted to make his family proud of his achievement, and he decided to become a doctor. His success in the exams has become the best reply to the naysayers.

A resident of Kushinagar district, his first attempt for All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) was in 2011. Later, the exam got replaced with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and he appeared every year for the exam.

He ranked 11603 in all India, and 4,392 in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. In his long journey to qualifying for the exam, he was never demotivated. Arvind gives the credit for his success to his family, self-belief, and consistent hard work.

His father moved to Jamshedpur's Tatanagar for work around two decades ago. He secured 48.6 per cent marks in his class 10th boards and 60 per cent marks in class 12th boards.

After class 12, he made up his mind that he would pursue medicine as his career. Every year, he got a slight improvement in marks which kept him going. Even with the changes in the exam pattern did not distract him, and he was determined to clear the exam.

In 2018, he moved to Kota for the preparation of NEET examinations. His father worked for extended hours so that his educational expenses could be met. He worked nearly 15 hours daily to pay for his coaching fees of my children and met his family once in six months for a brief period.

"My son Arvind has proved his commitment to the goal. I am very proud of him," reported NDTV. His brother Amit also motivated him to keep trying for the next attempt. His family is proud of him as he is going to be the first doctor in his village. Arvind said that he wants to become an orthopaedic surgeon and hopes to get admission to a medical college in Gorakhpur.

