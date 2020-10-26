Dabur Donates Sanitation Kits To 15 Government Schools In Uttarakhand

Dabur India has come forward with an initiative through which it would be helping government schools in Uttarakhand to stay safe from COVID-19 once the lockdown is lifted.

For implementing this, Dabur is distributing portable battery-operated sanitising machines, Sodium Hypochlorite Disinfectant solution and specially prepared face masks in government schools.

The company has collaborated with the state government to make schools situated in Udham Singh Nagar safe from COVID-19.

District Magistrate Ranjana Rajguru distributed the kits to school principals at a function held in the city. All the 15 government schools are located in Gadarpur and Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

Once the lockdown is lifted, the entire school areas would be disinfected so that the students could resume their classes without any fear of getting infected with the virus.

The District Magistrate appreciated this noble initiative of Dabur India Limited through which it is helping improve the education infrastructure in Government Schools and making them stay safe in this pandemic.

Dabur India Ltd has adopted 40 schools in the district and has been working towards improving the learning environment in these schools by upgrading the school infrastructure, supporting them with desk-benches, and constructing school toilets blocks for students and teachers.

In addition, it has also been organizing awareness drives on prevention measures related to COVID-19 in villages in Udham Singh Nagar with the help of several women SHGs and community members.

