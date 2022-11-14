Meet All-Rounder Teen Prodigy With 280 Awards, Including India's Highest Honour For A Child

Everybody has at least one or two talents, whether in the arts, music, athletics, or the classroom, but Riya Jain (19), is highly skilled in various fields, including painting, sports, innovation, and academics. She hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and studies at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing in Jabalpur.

Riya was presented with the Prime Minister's 'National Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020' by then President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. She has received over 280 awards and accolades, including the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the Suryadatta National Award, the India Great Artist Award, the Young Achiever Award, the Excellence Award, the Global Excellence Award (in Innovation and Painting), the Mission Shakti Samman, the International Youth Icon Award, the Bhopal Ratna, the Jain Ratna, and many others.

In addition to her honours, the 19-year-old has been recorded in both the India Book of Records as well as the International Book of Records.

Brand Ambassador Of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign

Riya is the Brand Ambassador of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save Girl Educate Girl) campaign initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. She spreads the 'Save Girl' and 'Educate Girl' messages on many platforms to encourage and inspire other girls and their parents.

While talking to The Logical Indian, she said, "I always wanted to inspire and empower other girls, and this platform allows me to do the same. What made me happiest was that I was chosen as the campaign's brand ambassador on Daughter's Day. Delhi Commission has also awarded me the Women's Day Award 2022 for Women."

Riya set the record for most paintings won during a lockdown and was given the title of 'Youngest Multi-Talented Internationally Renowned Artist' by the International Book of Records. The 19-year-old was named one of the Top 20 Youngsters in India under the age of 20. She recently established a world record for the smallest Gond painting in the International Book of Records.

Additionally, the teen received a letter of appreciation from United States President Joe Biden for winning the US President Education Award 2021 for her success in painting. During the 2020 Summer Olympics, her painting was displayed at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

She utilises painting to educate society as she illustrates immediate issues, including the defence of children's rights, child marriage, child labour, and starvation, by relating them to children's lives. They also engrave environmental preservation, art, and culture.

Unique Innovation & Helping Needy During Lockdown

A multipurpose umbrella named 'Air Conditioner Umbrella' created by Riya was displayed in an exhibition. It has a GPS, a fan to cool down in the heat, and a flashlight for illumination. The umbrella, which costs just ₹ 150, has a solar panel mounted on the top to charge the battery inside. e.

The teen prodigy received the award from the Ministry of Earth Science in July 2019 at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Earth Day for her innovation. She has been awarded by several Indian leaders and dignitaries, including the Honourable President of India, the Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of different states.

On the occasion of Republic Day in 2020, in Rajpath in New Delhi, Riya participated in the Republic Day parade and met PM Narendra Modi and presented him with a painting. The PM shared his experience on Twitter and wrote, "I was overjoyed to meet the young budding painter Riya Jain today. Riya has already won global recognition for her work and we wish her all success in the years to come."

I was overjoyed to meet the young budding painter Riya Jain today. Riya has already won global recognition for her work and we wish her all success in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/1OZ3WDIYnW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

During the second lockdown, the 19-year-old also gave her $1,000 award to buy food packages for the less fortunate. She stated, "I'll keep helping others in need throughout my life because doing so brings me great joy and a sense of accomplishment."



