Paragon Of Determination! IPS Officer Defeats Cancer, Completes Challenging Ironman Triathlon Race

Image Credit- Facebook/ Nidhin Valsan IPS. Fans

Uplifting
Paragon Of Determination! IPS Officer Defeats Cancer, Completes Challenging Ironman Triathlon Race

Goa,  14 Nov 2022 9:29 AM GMT

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

While the IPS officer did not win the Ironman 70.3 race triathlon, he stole the hearts of the spectators with his exemplary display of resilience and willpower.

Emerging as a paragon of determination and spirit, an Indian Police Service Officer (IPS) from Goa has combated cancer and conquered the odds against him to complete the challenging Ironman triathlon race.

Nidhin Valsan is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) -- crime branch and manages the sensitive land grab cases in Goa. He did not win the triathlon but stole the hearts of the spectators with his exemplary display of resilience and willpower.

'Cancer Is Not An Impossible Disease To Fight'

After finishing the race, IPS Valsan told the media, "I thought if I am able to do this, I will be able to show the world what one can achieve and hopefully show to everyone that cancer is not an impossible disease to fight," quoted NDTV.

According to Valsan, he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier, but he did not give up and persisted in his fight against the deadly disease. In February this year, he was declared "all-clear".

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma is a type of cancer that typically develops in the lymphatic system, part of the body's germ-fighting immune system. In the disease, white blood cells named lymphocytes develop abnormally and can form growths (tumours) throughout the body.

Competed With Over 1,400 Participants

IPS Valsan participated in the Ironman 70.3 race in the state capital, Panaji, on Sunday with 1450 other participants. The triathlon is divided into three segments: 1.9 kilometres of open sea swimming, 90 kilometres of cycling, and 21 kilometres of running. Valsan completed the race in 8 hours, 3 minutes, and 53 seconds, which is within the stipulated time.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay won the race with an impressive time of 4 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds. On the other hand, the defending champion of the Indian Army, Bisworjit Saikhom, stood second, as per the results declared by the organisers.

Also Read: Breaking Stereotypes To Impart Knowledge! Islamic Institute In Kerala Teaches Sanskrit To Students

IPS Nidhin Valsan 
Ironman Triathlon Race 
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma 
Cancer 

