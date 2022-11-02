Karnataka: This 70-Yr-Old Retiree Becomes State Topper In Civil Engineering Diploma Exam, Know About Him

A seventy-year-old retired man from Karnataka has shown the world that no one is ever too old to study more. Narayan Bhat has created history by securing 94.88 per cent in the state civil engineering diploma examination and becoming a Karnataka state topper.

He is also set to appear on Tuesday at RN Shetty Polytechnic College to attend its graduation ceremony.

Enrolled After Facing Rejections From Several Colleges

Born in 1953, Bhat enrolled for the diploma examination after he had an eventful professional career. In 1970, he completed his mechanical engineering diploma and worked for several companies in Gujarat and Karnataka.

Bhat enrolled in RN Shetty Polytechnic College in 2019 under the special category after getting rejected from several colleges due to his age. He proved that age is just a number by becoming a topper in all the semester exams.

Motivation Behind Pursuing Education At This Age

According to a report by India Today, Bhat had a hidden frustration and disappointment as he had faced situations where he was made to wait for a single signature from qualified professionals. It triggered him to become one by pursuing higher education at this age.

He handled the responsibilities of both civil and mechanical departments in his career. He also features special expertise in the civil engineering department. He retired from Solaris Chemtech Ltd in 2008 (then Ballarpur Industries) after proving his expertise at several other companies and continued to work as a civil contractor in Sirsi.

Bhat's journey has inspired many people across the country, especially the people of Karnataka. Despite knowing he would face challenges while completing his education at such an age, he never gave it a second thought and stood firm on his ambitions. In several instances, he faced discrimination at college as other students were two generations younger than him, but he never looked back.

