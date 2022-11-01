All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Proud Moment! Kerala Policewoman Bags 2 Gold Medal In World Arm Wrestling Competition In Turkey

Image Credit: Twitter/ Pratik Joseph

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Proud Moment! Kerala Policewoman Bags 2 Gold Medal In World Arm Wrestling Competition In Turkey

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Kerala,  1 Nov 2022 9:20 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

In the World Arm Wrestling Competition, held in Turkey, a policewoman from Kerala bagged two gold medals in arm wrestling. She has made the entire nation proud of her achievement, as this is the first for the country at the competition.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A policewoman from Kerala, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mini Raju has made the entire nation, especially her home state, Kerala, proud of her achievement. She bagged two gold medals in arm wrestling at the World Arm Wrestling Competition in Turkey.

According to event reports, she was also the captain of the Indian team, comprising 43 athletes, that won 13 medals at the competition. Out of which, three are gold, five are silver, and five are bronze medals. After making a significant feat, she mentioned that this was the first for the country at this competition.

She said, "After 1979, I am the first one to win double gold for the country at the event," NDTV reported.

State-Level Athlete Before Joining Police Force

ASI Raju has always been associated with sports. Before joining the Kerala police, she was a state-level athlete and participated in several sports competitions- 100 and 200 meters races, and the long jump, among others.

She joined the Kerala police force in 2001 and continued participating in sports events as an athlete, representing the police force. In 2008, she met with an accident that caused her ligament to rupture, ending her career as an athlete.

Overcoming Challenges In Life

ASI Raju's comeback to athletics happened by chance. In 2018, she watched an arm wrestling competition organised by the Kozhikode Police Force. She felt attracted to the sports and participated in an open competition.

Later, she started participating in district-level arm wrestling competitions, where she emerged as the winner several times by defeating trained opponents. According to the website of the Kerala Arm Wrestling Association, arm wrestling sports require a high level of technical skills, and ASI Raju has mastered the same.

Also Read: Jamshed J Irani Passes Away At 85: Know About This Mammoth Figure & Steel Man Of India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
ASI Mini Raju 
Kerala 
World Arm Wrestling Competition 

Must Reads

No More Long Queues! Bengaluru Metro Launches World's First QR Ticketing Service On WhatsApp
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Recent Comments By Ramiz Raja After Pakistan Lose Against Zimbabwe
Viral Posts Falsely Claim That Cadbury Uses Beef Derived Gelatine In Its Indian Products
Kerala: Woman Cop Breastfeeds Starving Baby Separated From Mother, Receives Praise From Police Force
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X