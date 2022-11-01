Proud Moment! Kerala Policewoman Bags 2 Gold Medal In World Arm Wrestling Competition In Turkey

A policewoman from Kerala, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mini Raju has made the entire nation, especially her home state, Kerala, proud of her achievement. She bagged two gold medals in arm wrestling at the World Arm Wrestling Competition in Turkey.

According to event reports, she was also the captain of the Indian team, comprising 43 athletes, that won 13 medals at the competition. Out of which, three are gold, five are silver, and five are bronze medals. After making a significant feat, she mentioned that this was the first for the country at this competition.

She said, "After 1979, I am the first one to win double gold for the country at the event," NDTV reported.

State-Level Athlete Before Joining Police Force

ASI Raju has always been associated with sports. Before joining the Kerala police, she was a state-level athlete and participated in several sports competitions- 100 and 200 meters races, and the long jump, among others.

She joined the Kerala police force in 2001 and continued participating in sports events as an athlete, representing the police force. In 2008, she met with an accident that caused her ligament to rupture, ending her career as an athlete.

Overcoming Challenges In Life

ASI Raju's comeback to athletics happened by chance. In 2018, she watched an arm wrestling competition organised by the Kozhikode Police Force. She felt attracted to the sports and participated in an open competition.

Later, she started participating in district-level arm wrestling competitions, where she emerged as the winner several times by defeating trained opponents. According to the website of the Kerala Arm Wrestling Association, arm wrestling sports require a high level of technical skills, and ASI Raju has mastered the same.

