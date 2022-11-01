All section
Jamshed J Irani Passes Away At 85: Know About This Mammoth Figure & Steel Man Of India

India,  1 Nov 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Popularly known as the steel man of India, Jamshed J Irani passed away on Monday (October 31). Retiring from Tata Steel in June 2011, he left behind a legacy of 43 years which won him and the organisation several international acclaims.

Jamshed J Irani, also known as the steel man of India, passed away at 86 on Monday (October 31) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. In a statement, Tata Steel mentioned, "The Steel Man of India passes away. It is with profound grief that Tata Steel informs of the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani."

He was associated with Tata Steel for over four decades when he decided to retire from the board committee in June 2011, leaving behind a legacy that earned him and the organisation several international and national acclaim.

Know About Jamshed J Irani And Its Legacy

Irani was born on June 2, 1936, to Jiji Irani and Khorshed Irani in Nagpur. After completing his primary and secondary education, he attended Science College and Nagpur University to pursue BSc and MSc in Geology.

Later, he shifted to the United Kingdom to attend the University of Sheffield as a JN Tata Scholar, where he completed a Master's in Metallurgy and a PhD in Metallurgy. He started his professional career by joining Sheffield's British Iron and Steel Research Association.

While working in a British company, he always had a hunch of contributing to India's development. After five years in Britain, he returned to his homeland and joined Tata Steel (then The Tata Iron and Steel Company) as an Assistant to the Director in charge of Research and Development (R&D).

As he started working, his dedication and hard work stunned the senior management. He became the company's General Superintendent in 1978, then General Manager in 1979, and the President of Tata Steel in 1985. The career growth of Irani didn't stop there as he also became the Managing Director in 1988.

He joined the company as a Non-Executive Director in 2001, which continued for a decade. Besides Tata Sons and Tata Steel, he also held positions at several Tata Group companies- Tata Teleservices and Tata Motors.

International Recognitions

As an industrialist, he was conferred with several honours, including his appointment in the Royal Academy of Engineering as an International Fellow and an Honorary Knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his efforts to improve Indo-British cooperation and Trade, reported NDTV.

The Indian government also conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2007 for contributing to the country and its economic development as an industrialist. He is also known as a leading figure in the liberalisation of India's economy during the 1990s and for developing the steel industry in India.

Also Read: 'Patriarchal Mindset': Supreme Court Reiterates Ban On Two-Finger Test In Rape Cases

