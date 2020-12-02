This Remote Ladakh Village Gets Electricity For First Time Since Independence

Photoksar village in Leh district, which is situated between two major high altitude passes of the Union Territory of Ladakh has received electricity supply for the first time since the Independence.

This has brought tremendous joy among the residents of the village. Even after technological advancements reaching various parts of the country, the residents of this hamlet are rejoicing getting electricity for the first time.



The Power Development Department (PDD) officials informed that the chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson, inaugurated the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) power grid line for the village on Sunday, November 29.

The village residents are elated as they feel that getting access to electricity is important and their children could now focus on their studies.

After seventy long years of darkness, finally Photoksar village is light up and connected with northern grid under DDU Gram Joyti Yojna.



Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and also to MP Ladakh JTN. #Thanks PDD officials and TATA project.



Tashi Gyalson

CEC pic.twitter.com/PaMS7SWTT7 — Tashi Gyalson (@tashi_gyalson) November 30, 2020

Gyalson attributed this achievement to the initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana. He also appreciated the efforts of Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in making it possible for the remote village to finally receive electricity so many years after the Independence.



Apart from this, Gyalson also assured to electrify five more villages - Yulchung, Nyraks, Skyumpata, Lingshed and Dipling.



Gyalson shared that the installation of Jio towers at Photoksar village is still underway. In the upcoming days, Yulchung and Lingshed would also see such development. He also promised to install more mobile towers in remaining villages of the area in near future. This is expected to improve telecommunication services in the village areas.



