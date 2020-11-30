Environment Friendly 'Kulhads' Will Replace Plastic Tea Cups At Railway Stations Across India

In a move towards plastic-free India, Railways will now sell tea in environment-friendly "kulhads" (earthen cups), in place of plastic cups at all railway stations, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday, November 29.

Speaking at an event organised at the Digawara railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Piyush Goyal said the initiative will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India.

At present, tea is served in 'Kulhads' at nearly 400 railway stations in the country. In the near future, the Railway department is planning to sell tea in 'Kulhads' only, at all the railway stations in the country, Minister said. 'Kulhad' saves the environment and lakhs of people get employment from it, he added.

In order to cater to increasing demand for kulhads, it was reported previously that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) was directed to provide equipment for large-scale production of kulhads.

Piyush Goyal was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under north-western Railways in Rajasthan. 'PM Modi is quite concerned about the environment, and therefore emphasis is being given on electrification,' he informed.

