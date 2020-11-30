Sustainability

Environment Friendly 'Kulhads' Will Replace Plastic Tea Cups At Railway Stations Across India

In a move towards plastic-free India, Railways will now sell tea in environment-friendly "kulhads" (earthen cups), in place of plastic cups at all railway stations, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Nov 2020 1:42 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-30T19:25:15+05:30
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Environment Friendly Kulhads Will Replace Plastic Tea Cups At Railway Stations Across India

Image Credits: The Times Of India, Indian Express

In a move towards plastic-free India, Railways will now sell tea in environment-friendly "kulhads" (earthen cups), in place of plastic cups at all railway stations, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday, November 29.

Speaking at an event organised at the Digawara railway station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Piyush Goyal said the initiative will be the contribution of the Railways towards a plastic-free India.

At present, tea is served in 'Kulhads' at nearly 400 railway stations in the country. In the near future, the Railway department is planning to sell tea in 'Kulhads' only, at all the railway stations in the country, Minister said. 'Kulhad' saves the environment and lakhs of people get employment from it, he added.

In order to cater to increasing demand for kulhads, it was reported previously that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) was directed to provide equipment for large-scale production of kulhads.

Piyush Goyal was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of the newly electrified Dhigawara-Bandikui section under north-western Railways in Rajasthan. 'PM Modi is quite concerned about the environment, and therefore emphasis is being given on electrification,' he informed.

Also Read: AROH Foundation Imparts Employable Skills To Marginalised Women In India, Makes Them Industry-Ready

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian