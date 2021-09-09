All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Innovative! Punjab Man Makes Toys, Mosquito Repellants Out Of Cigarette Butts

Image Credit: ANI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Innovative! Punjab Man Makes Toys, Mosquito Repellants Out Of Cigarette Butts

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Punjab,  9 Sep 2021 12:17 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A Mohali-based company has found a way to reduce the pollution caused by used cigarette butts.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A Mohali-based company has found a way to reduce the pollution caused by used cigarette butts. Twinkle Kumar, the founder of the company, recycles used cigarette filters to make toys, cushions and mosquito repellants. Kumar who lost his job due to the COVID-induced lockdown and started watching YouTube videos to find a means to generate some income.

His company installed bins at commercial spaces to collect the cigarette filters to be used as raw material.

Engaging Local Business

" I got to know about the concept of cigarette recycling, and it intrigued me. I approached the company that was already doing this and learned the process and after that, I started my business in Mohali," said Twinkle Kumar as reported by ANI.

He also mentioned that his start-up had employed local women engaged in the collection, processing and conversion of the butts. When asked about the roadblocks he faced, Kumar said that the response has been good so far, barring the initial hiccups. He further added, "We are collecting the butts by installing collecting bins at all smoking zones in public places across the city."

Cigarette Filters Take Up To 10 Years To Degrade

The company then processes and cleans the butts chemically and removes toxic components that could harm the workers. After the cleaning process is completed, the residue is filled inside soft toys, cushions and make mosquito repellents out of them. Cigarette butts are made of cellulose acetate that takes up to 10 years to degrade into microplastics. When the used cigarette filters are dumped into the environment, they cause plastic pollution and release nicotine and other elements into the environment.

The entrepreneur mentioned that though the company does not want people to smoke regarding health hazards. However, he also said that people who spoke despite health risks should be mindful that the butts are discarded only in collection boxes.

Also Read: Kongthong-Whistling Village of Meghalaya Gets Nominated For 'Best Tourism Village' In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
recycling 
Cigarette Waste 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Luminous solar | Sachin Tendulkar Pledge #HelpingTrueHeroes
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X