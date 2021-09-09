Kongthong-Whistling Village of Meghalaya Gets Nominated For 'Best Tourism Village' In India

Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong, along with the other two villages in the country, has been selected for entry to United Nation's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for 'Best Tourism Village'. The other two villages that have been nominated are Pochampally in Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted and confirmed the same. "Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the UNWTO 'Best Tourism Village' along with two other villages in the country," he tweeted.

#Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the @UNWTO 'Best Tourism Village' along with 2 other villages in the country.@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi @meghtourism — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 8, 2021





The feature that makes Kongthon popular among tourists is its ancient tradition, where a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name, like--Eeooow, Ooeeo, etc. In this village, people have two names-original name and a song name, which also has two versions-a short song and a long song. People are usually called by short songs at homes whereas long songs are used in the forests to keep the evil spirits away, Mint reported. The musical names are referred as 'jingrwai Iawbei' in the village.



The village, with its mesmerising beauty, attracts a number of tourists every year. With a population of around 700 people, the village has just one school up to the middle class. Those who want to pursue higher education go to Shillong, Mint reported.



In 2019, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Rakesh Sinha adopted the village and had suggested a UNESCO tag for the hamlet. "Two years ago, my adopted whistling village Kongthong was not known even to the people of Meghalaya. Now, it is ready for the Best Tourism Village in the world," Sinha tweeted.

Whistling village'Kongthong,adopted by me in'19has been selected for entry to the United Nations World Tourism Organization'category of 'Best Tourism Village'in the world. thanks to Hon'ble pm Sh @narendramodi ji for promoting village tourism.Thanks to @SangmaConrad for his help. pic.twitter.com/MfIWaBBqfW — Prof Rakesh Sinha MP (@RakeshSinha01) September 8, 2021





Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated Sangma for the achievement while informing about the village's uniqueness.

Congratulations Meghalaya on Kongthong being selected 'Best Tourism Village". @SangmaConrad



The village in which people compose a tune for calling a person in the place of names!@PIBDoNER https://t.co/ImrEGlBQDE — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 8, 2021

Earlier this year, Sangma had assured to release Rs 1 crore for the development of tourism at Kongthong.



