Know About 22-Year-Old AC Mechanic's Son Who Got 99.78 Percentile In CAT, Wishes To Give Back To Society

In a tale of relentless dedication and commitment, Razin Mansuri, a 22-year-old son of an Air Conditioner (AC) Mechanic in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scored 99.78 percentile on the 2022 Common Admission Test (CAT) on his second attempt after scoring 96.2 percentile on the exam in 2021.

This year, 2.22 lakh applicants took the CAT, with 35 per cent female and 65 per cent male, along with four transgender people. In the results, 11 candidates -- 10 of whom were engineers -- obtained a perfect score (100 percentile), and only four girls made it to the top 55 list. The shortlisting of students is currently underway, and various Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) are announcing their prospective list for the next rounds.

Know About Mansuri's Struggles

Living in a one-bedroom house in Juhapura with his parents and a younger brother, Mansuri relied heavily on scholarships to fund most of his schooling since his family's financial situation was inadequate. He attended Ahmedabad University after finishing his education at CN Vidyalaya and received financial aid to pursue his engineering degree in Information Technology (IT) owing to good grades in Class 12th.

While students his age went for jobs right after graduation, the 22-year-old took a different route. He was offered a job with a salary package of ₹ 6 lakhs after graduation, which he declined as his goal was to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IIM Ahmedabad or Bangalore. Without any coaching, he took the CAT exam in 2021 and obtained 96.20 percentile. Unsatisfied with the outcome and rejecting IIM-Udaipur's offer, he retook the test, earning a result of 99.78 percentile. This brings him closer to his dream of getting into IIM-A Or IIM-B.

Dreams Ahead

According to the Times Of India, Razin Mansuri enrolled in a coaching institute that charged him only half the price for his second attempt. Satish Kumar, the instructor who oversaw his coaching, said it is a remarkable accomplishment given his family's history and financial difficulties. Kumar also expressed his confidence in Mansuri to excel in whichever IIM he wishes to go to.

The 22-year-old wishes to give back to society after passing from IIM. He expressed his intent to help students like him reach their dream outcome and hopes to provide a better living standard for his family.

