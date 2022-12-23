All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know About 22-Year-Old AC Mechanics Son Who Got 99.78 Percentile In CAT, Wishes To Give Back To Society

Image Credit- The Times of India

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Know About 22-Year-Old AC Mechanic's Son Who Got 99.78 Percentile In CAT, Wishes To Give Back To Society

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Gujarat,  23 Dec 2022 6:02 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-23T11:36:23+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Razin Mansuri was offered a job with a package of Rs 6 lakhs after graduation, which he declined as his goal was to earn an MBA from a reputed IIM. With a 99.78 percentile, he expects to secure admission to his desired institute.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a tale of relentless dedication and commitment, Razin Mansuri, a 22-year-old son of an Air Conditioner (AC) Mechanic in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scored 99.78 percentile on the 2022 Common Admission Test (CAT) on his second attempt after scoring 96.2 percentile on the exam in 2021.

This year, 2.22 lakh applicants took the CAT, with 35 per cent female and 65 per cent male, along with four transgender people. In the results, 11 candidates -- 10 of whom were engineers -- obtained a perfect score (100 percentile), and only four girls made it to the top 55 list. The shortlisting of students is currently underway, and various Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) are announcing their prospective list for the next rounds.

Know About Mansuri's Struggles

Living in a one-bedroom house in Juhapura with his parents and a younger brother, Mansuri relied heavily on scholarships to fund most of his schooling since his family's financial situation was inadequate. He attended Ahmedabad University after finishing his education at CN Vidyalaya and received financial aid to pursue his engineering degree in Information Technology (IT) owing to good grades in Class 12th.

While students his age went for jobs right after graduation, the 22-year-old took a different route. He was offered a job with a salary package of ₹ 6 lakhs after graduation, which he declined as his goal was to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IIM Ahmedabad or Bangalore. Without any coaching, he took the CAT exam in 2021 and obtained 96.20 percentile. Unsatisfied with the outcome and rejecting IIM-Udaipur's offer, he retook the test, earning a result of 99.78 percentile. This brings him closer to his dream of getting into IIM-A Or IIM-B.

Dreams Ahead

According to the Times Of India, Razin Mansuri enrolled in a coaching institute that charged him only half the price for his second attempt. Satish Kumar, the instructor who oversaw his coaching, said it is a remarkable accomplishment given his family's history and financial difficulties. Kumar also expressed his confidence in Mansuri to excel in whichever IIM he wishes to go to.

The 22-year-old wishes to give back to society after passing from IIM. He expressed his intent to help students like him reach their dream outcome and hopes to provide a better living standard for his family.

Also Read: Life Comes Full Circle! 3 Years After Rejection From IIM Bangalore, Influencer Visits Institute As Guest Speaker

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Razin Mansuri 
AC Mechanic 
CAT Exam 
CAT 2022 
IIM-Bangalore 
IIM-Ahmedabad 

Must Reads

Uttarakhand's Almora Jail Trains Inmates In Mushroom Production, Aims To Make Them Self-Reliant
Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants
Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP
Similar Posts
Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP
Uplifting

Steering Hope! Single Mother Becomes First Woman Govt Bus Driver In UP

The Logical Indian Crew
Thanjavur: Alumni Donates School Van To Government School, Aims To Provide Hassle-Free Travel For Students
Uplifting

Thanjavur: Alumni Donates School Van To Government School, Aims To Provide Hassle-Free Travel For...

The Logical Indian Crew
Gratitude For Brotherhood: Villagers Gift Rs 31 Lakh To Honour Services Of Sarpanch Candidate Who Lost Election
Uplifting

'Gratitude For Brotherhood': Villagers Gift Rs 31 Lakh To Honour Services Of Sarpanch Candidate Who...

The Logical Indian Crew
Sky No Longer The Limit! UP Girl Clears NDA, Set To Become Indias First Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot
Uplifting

Sky No Longer The Limit! UP Girl Clears NDA, Set To Become India's First Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot

The Logical Indian Crew
Gift Of Living! Brain-Dead Kurukshetra Teens Organs Give New Lease Of Life To 3, Sight To 2 Others
Uplifting

Gift Of Living! Brain-Dead Kurukshetra Teen's Organs Give New Lease Of Life To 3, Sight To 2 Others

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X