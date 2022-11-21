All section
Life Comes Full Circle! 3 Years After Rejection From IIM Bangalore, Influencer Visits Institute As Guest Speaker

Image Credits: Instagram/Sharan Hegde

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Life Comes Full Circle! 3 Years After Rejection From IIM Bangalore, Influencer Visits Institute As Guest Speaker

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Karnataka,  21 Nov 2022 10:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Sharan Hegde had given up on his dream of studying at IIM- Bangalore when he was rejected despite scoring 98 per cent in the CAT. But now, three years later, he finally got into the college -- this time as a guest speaker.

Sharan Hegde is a well-known name in the finance niche of social media influencers. With more than two million followers on Instagram, he has been guiding people on how to manage and invest their hard-earned money.

But little do people know that this renowned influencer -- before he made it big by teaching people how to spend their income -- was rejected admission by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, his dream college. Now three years later, he finally got into it – not as a student, but as a guest speaker.

Through his Instagram handle, Sharan, on November 17, shared his inspiring story about hard work, perseverance and consistency that has left several impressed. Despite securing 98 per cent in the Common Admission Test (CAT), he failed to secure admission to IIM Bangalore. He had also prepared for a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) that he wanted to pursue from top United States colleges. But when he did get selected for the degree at Columbia University, he decided to drop out instead and pursue a career in content creation.

Hardships To Get Into An IIM

Sharing pictures of himself standing at the entrance of his dream college, Sharan wrote, "98% in CAT. No entry, better luck next time you GEM (general engineer male). 3.3 Mn followers. Guest speaker to 100+ women entrepreneurs at IIMB, and now I am at IIM."

He added that three years ago, he had given up on IIM and now he was at the institute. He wrote, "As I stood on the stage with the mic in my sweaty palms, I had a big smile on my face. Why? Because until a year back, I thought my preparation for CAT was a waste of time."

The young influencer recounted his journey of preparing for getting admission to IIM Bangalore. It was riddled with several obstacles, such as juggling internships and studies and studying for weekly mock exams – all while living on a stipend of ₹5,000 in the Indiranagar area of Bangalore. Yet, he scored 98 per cent in CAT and could not get into IIM.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharan Hegde | Investi


Life Comes Full Circle

Sharan ended up focusing on colleges in the USA to pursue an MBA. But even after getting admission to Columbia for the course, he was not satisfied. "My misplaced ego was such that either IIM A, B, C or nothing", he wrote.

Eventually, he dropped out of the US college and started building a career in content creation with finance as his niche. With almost 500 posts on his Instagram and some 3 million followers across his social media pages, Sharan has proved his capabilities and earned an invite from IIM Bangalore to visit the college as a guest speaker.

He continued in the caption, "I dropped out of that (Columbia) as well and eventually ended up giving a goddamn talk at the place where I wanted to go in the first place- IIMB. I smile because life has come full circle," he further shared.

To conclude his post, Sharan wrote, "Whatever happens, happens for good. You just need to know how to see it from a different perspective and make the best out of it. It's your turn now. Let your hard work shine."

Also Read: Reforming Educational Spaces! In A First, 3 Transgender Teachers Selected For Karnataka Government Schools

