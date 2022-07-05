Absolutely Heroic! Netizens Laud Delivery Agent For Saving 12-Yr-Old Girl's Life

A little 12-year-old girl was spotted playing around an iron gate when things escalated to be extremely serious on July 4. The metal pieces of the iron-made gate were loose and pierced through her right cheek, missing her eye just a few inches. An online delivery agent, identified as Ravi Krishna Bhandari, rushed to the location to help the girl child. Bhandari held the metal piece for around 30-35 minutes to prevent excess bleeding and severe injury.



After half an hour, the doctors and nurses from the nearby Vasant Vihar hospital reached the location and took the girl child to the hospital for medical treatment. According to doctors, if Ravi wouldn't keep holding the metal piece for those 30 minutes, the injury could've been extremely serious. The doctors then saved the girl by cutting the metal piece and providing medication. Ravi while talking to The Logical Indian, said, "This incident happened all of a sudden, and through my presence of mind, I helped the girl child from severe injuries. I want to set an example for everyone in the society that they should come forward to help each other at the time of crisis."

Who Is Ravi Bhandari?

Bhandari lives in Thane, Maharashtra with his family which includes his parents, younger brother, wife, and a 2.5-year-old daughter. He completed his primary education at a government school but wasn't able to qualify class 12 examination. He quit his studies as he wanted to support his family to make ends meet at home. He didn't like his mother working as cleaning staff in an organisation and he decided to join the online delivery partner as a delivery boy. He is a self-motivated and disciplined man who always finds the opportunity to serve humankind.

Netizens Lauded The Heroic Gesture

People across social media platforms, especially Twitter, lauded and praised his heroic act. Some even urged the online delivery partner to extend gratitude and reward Ravi for his kind gesture towards humanity. Former President, SBI Foundation, Nixon Joseph, said, "Great gesture Ravi. Blessings to you." A Twitter user, in a reply, said, "Just called and spoke with him. He was highly impressed and surprised that strangers called and wished him on his achievement. I also thanked him on behalf of the girl and blessed him to do such more work for humanity and pray for his progress and prosperity."

