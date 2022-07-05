All section
Picture Credit: Lakshmi Shankar Iyer

My Story

My Story: 'I Come From A Conservative South Indian Family Where Education Is Not Priority For Girls'

5 July 2022

Carrying the label of ‘homemaker turned career woman,’ Lakshmi Shankar Iyer had challenges right from her growing-up years. But with her dedication and brilliance, she took up challenges that came her way and converted all of them into opportunities.

Born in a conservative south Indian household, where education was not considered a priority for girl children, I had challenges right from my growing up years. But with my strong commitment and dedication, I won the gold medal in the class 10 board exam and topped my university in the area of Physics with a gold medal during graduation. As is the norm in the family, my parents wanted me to get married and settle down rather than pursue higher studies or take up a job. Setting aside all my dreams, I moved to the Middle East with my husband and got busy raising my two boys. During this period, I constantly upskilled myself in the technology area and learned computer programming skills, but I continued my role as a homemaker.

Achieving My Dreams

Shifting to India after eleven years in the Middle East was a blessing for me. With the support and encouragement from my husband, I pursued post-graduation in management and joined the teaching fraternity in Higher Education. For thirteen years, I was a dedicated homemaker. But, during this entire period, my passion for learning, upskilling, and equipping myself never came down. There were challenges while balancing this and fulfilling the responsibilities as a homemaker. My focus, time management, dedication, and hard work made me set higher targets and overcome these challenges.

I completed my Doctorate, got into research, and discovered an exciting area – 'Business Analytics'- currently trending. Age was just a number for me while learning new tools, techniques, and concepts. While I was on a journey to transition toward a full-fledged academician, I had to build my distinct path. Unfortunately, I had to carry the label of 'Homemaker turned career woman' most of the time in the initial days. This was more of a perception than a reality among my colleagues.

With a strong determination, I broke all misconceptions as I took up all challenges which came on my way and converted all of them into opportunities and proved myself to the management, and accomplished each task with ease. I realized that I was being noticed as I was able to deliver results and worked towards excellence in each of the tasks assigned. Management recognized my talent as I moved into the leadership role, achieved through sheer hard work. Now, I'm mentoring, guiding, and grooming management students not only by imparting knowledge but also in the development of a holistic person. I firmly believe that 'Impossible is nothing' and admire Swami Vivekananda's words – 'You are the creator of your own destiny!

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

My Story 
Lakshmi Shankar Iyer 
Education 

