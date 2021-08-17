Ranchi Ki Roshni: Self Help Group Women Create Solar Lamps, Now Listed In Amazon

The women self-help groups (SHG) of Ranchi have been making indigenous solar lamps, and their products are now listed for sale on the prominent e-commerce website Amazon.

These women were trained as a part of the project launched in 2018 under the scheme 'Ranchi Ki Roshni', as a part of the skill development and livelihood mission, The New Indian Express reported.

The project is run by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) and the Ranchi District Administration. The sum received is the CSR funds of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

The hard work has paved the way for these women to be recognised, especially at such an uncertain time. Their listing on the website also means an increase in production and income.

15 Women Involved In Production

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan informed that the profits earned will go to the 15 SHG women involved in its production. So far, they have produced 1 lakh solar lamps, producing 250 products a day. Detailing the importance of sustainable living, Ranjan urged people to purchase the lamps, to support the women, and provide their feedback.

A proper workshop is situated at Ormanjhi Block Office, where these women solder, assemble and pack the product. These lamps have been a sigh of relief for many people living in the rural parts of Jharkhand.

"Besides providing a source of livelihood, this project has also helped us in giving a sense of confidence among us," said SHG woman Rita Devi, reported The New Indian Express.

Used By Disaster Relief Team

According to the report, the administration signed an MoU with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for supplying 40,000 lamps.

The women earn about ₹8,500-10,000 per month, excluding the incentives paid to them depending on the output.

"This is only such centre in the country, which has been set up in Ranchi's Ormanjhi, to generate livelihood among SHG women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned this initiative in his Mann ki Baat," Block Project Manager, Mukesh Sinha told The New Indian Express.

Inspiration Behind The Project

The project was inspired by 'Liter of Light', a concept by My Shelter Foundation, where they provide a cheap source of lighting for the poor. The foundation used recycled plastic bottles filled with water with bleach fitted into the roof to provide lighting during the day.

But the concept served only the daylight purpose. A group of IIT students interning with the district administration created a modified version, naming it 'Light of Liter 2.0', by attaching a battery and a solar panel, making a portable room light for use at night. The project was later named 'Ranchi ki Roshni.'

