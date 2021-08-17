All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Sarpanch, Family Assaulted By Upper Caste Panchayat Member On I-Day

Credits: Twitter (Anuraag Singh) 

Caste Discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Sarpanch, Family Assaulted By Upper Caste Panchayat Member On I-Day

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Madhya Pradesh,  17 Aug 2021 5:56 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice to the state government to take stringent measures against the accused and submit the ATR.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A despicable incident of caste discrimination was reported from Madhya Pradesh, where a Dalit Sarpanch and his family was beaten and assaulted by the upper-caste caste Secretary of Gram Panchayat on Independence Day.

The video of the horrific incident surfaced on social media platforms and caught the attention of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). The commission issued a notice to the state government to take stringent measures against the accused.

Earlier, several reports suggested the Sarpanch was assaulted for hoisting the national flag, but the circle SP Lokendra Singh told The New Indian Express, that the argument started over the distribution of snacks among locals.

Police Personnel Deployed

The incident took place on Sunday, August 15, when the Dhamchi villagers of Chattarpur district were attending a function organised to commemorate the day.

Sarpanch Hannu Basor hoisted the flag at the request of the locals, as the Panchayat Secretary Sunil Tiwari was late for the program. Reportedly, Tiwari was upset with Basor for raising the Tricolour in his absence. In the video, the enraged secretary could be seen misbehaving with Basor and thrashing him.

The accused also beat up the Sarpanch's wife and daughter-in-law when they tried to rescue Basor. The Sarpanch also spoke to the reporters and detailed the event.

However, SP Lokendra Singh said the argument brawled between the two over the distribution of sweets at the event. Tension grew between the locals, which forced the police to deploy personnel in the area.

NCSC Directs Govt To Submit ATR

After being informed about the incident, the NCSC approached Madhya Pradesh's chief secretary, Director-General of police, and the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Chattarpur, to take note of it and submit the Action Taken Report (ATR).

The commission issued the notice on the direction of Chairman Vijay Sampla. He had tweeted the video of Basor speaking to the media and asked the state government to submit the ATR.

The notice iterated if the ATR is not submitted, the commission will exercise the power conferred under Article 338 and summon the authorities.

A case against Tiwari under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been filed at the Orchha road police station.

Also Read: Meghalaya Unrest: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Resigns Amid Protests Over Ex-Militant's Death

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Madhya Pradesh 
Dalit 
Upper Caste 
Panchayat 
Independence Day 
Dhamchi 
Chattarpur 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Polices Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X