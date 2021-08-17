Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Sarpanch, Family Assaulted By Upper Caste Panchayat Member On I-Day

A despicable incident of caste discrimination was reported from Madhya Pradesh, where a Dalit Sarpanch and his family was beaten and assaulted by the upper-caste caste Secretary of Gram Panchayat on Independence Day.

The video of the horrific incident surfaced on social media platforms and caught the attention of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). The commission issued a notice to the state government to take stringent measures against the accused.

Earlier, several reports suggested the Sarpanch was assaulted for hoisting the national flag, but the circle SP Lokendra Singh told The New Indian Express, that the argument started over the distribution of snacks among locals.

Police Personnel Deployed

The incident took place on Sunday, August 15, when the Dhamchi villagers of Chattarpur district were attending a function organised to commemorate the day.

Sarpanch Hannu Basor hoisted the flag at the request of the locals, as the Panchayat Secretary Sunil Tiwari was late for the program. Reportedly, Tiwari was upset with Basor for raising the Tricolour in his absence. In the video, the enraged secretary could be seen misbehaving with Basor and thrashing him.

Madhya Pradesh: Hoisting the #NationalFlag on the #IndependenceDay invites trouble for a #Dalit Sarpanch in Chhatarpur district. The situation was so troublesome for the Sarpanch that Panchyat secretary beat up Sarpanch and his family members for it. pic.twitter.com/fKn5Xh7Jx9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 15, 2021

The accused also beat up the Sarpanch's wife and daughter-in-law when they tried to rescue Basor. The Sarpanch also spoke to the reporters and detailed the event.



However, SP Lokendra Singh said the argument brawled between the two over the distribution of sweets at the event. Tension grew between the locals, which forced the police to deploy personnel in the area.

NCSC Directs Govt To Submit ATR

After being informed about the incident, the NCSC approached Madhya Pradesh's chief secretary, Director-General of police, and the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Chattarpur, to take note of it and submit the Action Taken Report (ATR).

The commission issued the notice on the direction of Chairman Vijay Sampla. He had tweeted the video of Basor speaking to the media and asked the state government to submit the ATR.

The notice iterated if the ATR is not submitted, the commission will exercise the power conferred under Article 338 and summon the authorities.



A case against Tiwari under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has also been filed at the Orchha road police station.

